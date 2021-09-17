Toronto's first all-season rooftop restaurant has officially opened

Toronto’s newest all-season rooftop restaurant has finally opened its doors after months of anticipation.

Harriet’s Toronto is located within 1 Hotel Toronto at 550 Wellington Street West on the 16th floor of the luxurious stay.

Guests can enjoy the sunset while indulging in a handcrafted cocktail or eating Japanese cuisine and comfort dishes developed by 1 Hotel Toronto’s Executive Chef Derek Powers Jr.

They also host a weekend brunch menu, offering a beautiful setting for an intimate afternoon. Guests can expect live music and DJ performances, as well.

“Touches of 1 Hotel Toronto’s nature-inspired ethos can be seen throughout the elevated indoor/outdoor lounge’s decor and food and beverage program,” read the restaurant’s press release.

Harriet Toronto offers dinner and cocktail service Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am and weekend brunch on Saturdays from 12 pm to 4 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm.