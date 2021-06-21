12 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: June 21 to 27

Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Rain or shine, however it may be, Toronto is always filled with things to do that can be enjoyed no matter the weather.

It’s officially summer which means there are tons of events being held this week that also keep your safety in mind while you’re outdoors, basking in the sun.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the last full week of June:

Toronto’s patio season is in full swing, and no matter the weather, many of the city’s restaurants and bars can ensure that rain or shine, you’re covered. Don’t let the rain stop you from enjoying a fun day out on a patio. Eat, drink and stay dry at one of these patios scattered across the city.

When: It’s a rainy day but you NEED to be on a patio.

Where: Across Toronto.

Summer days in Toronto are approaching, and there’s no better way to stay refreshed than by sippin’ on a cocktail from one of the many restaurants and bars in the city. Walking down the beach with a cocktail in hand might sound like a dream right now, but since that doesn’t seem realistic, the next best thing is to-go cocktails.

When: On a hot, hot day.

Where: Across downtown Toronto.

Toronto’s very own Venice Beach Bar has officially opened and it’s bringing all the vacation vibes along with it. The parking-lot-turned-beach patio in the city’s Little Portugal area is welcoming guests back to enjoy its Southern California-inspired bar with some new additions. The team at Bar Mordecai has come up with canned and bottled cocktails to sip on while hanging out at the beach patio.

When: You want to travel but can’t.

Where: 1251 Dundas Street West.

Summer weather has officially arrived in Toronto, and that means the next few months can be spent getting outside and seeing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Although there will likely be changing restrictions on what can be open this summer, all of the below landmarks are currently accessible and can, for the most part, be experienced outdoors.

When: On a nice sunny day.

Where: Across Toronto.

For the second year in a row, Pride Toronto has gone digital and all of the events can be enjoyed right from home. June 1 marks the official start of Pride month and there are a bunch of events taking place all month long.

When: A different event every day.

Where: Online.

CaféTO is coming to Toronto’s Junction area this year, and it’s transforming into the ultimate getaway with over 50 different patios. From June 11 to November 1, the Junction, which runs along Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue, will host 52 patios with over 17,000 square feet of extra dining space and activities. Local restaurants participating in CaféTO include ATAI Bistro, Indie Alehouse, Kanto by Tita Flips, Decò Ristorante & Wine Bar, Isaan Der and more.

When: You’re in the mood for good food.

Where: The Junction

Care to see what the future holds? A large, interactive fortune-telling box has popped up in Toronto and residents are able to gaze into the future. The Ossington BIA had partnered with Darren Christopher Projects to bring to life a large-scale fortune-teller, located at 56 Ossington. The piece is titled “Good Fortunes” and can be found at the “Tiger of Sweden” patio.

When: You want to gaze into your future.

Where: 56 Ossington.

A recognized dessert spot known for its extravagant crepes and waffles just opened an ice cream parlour in Toronto. Scooped by Demetres is located at City Place, 113 Fort York Boulevard, and serves up to 20 different flavours of ice cream.

When: You’re craving a sweet treat.

Where: 113 Fort York Boulevard

Street Eats Market has rescheduled the opening date for its Eats Night Market to align with Ontario’s Stage 1 re-opening. The event was originally set for June 4 at Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue, but the date has been pushed back to June 18.

When: Starting June 18.

Where: 520 Progress Avenue

The Bentway has been taken over by a retro rollerskating pop-up and they’re officially opening to the public. Retro Rolla is set to open on June 19, turning the popular winter skating path into the city’s newest summer-long pop-up. This is an adults-only pop-up therefore ID is required to prove you are older than 18.

When: Book your time slot ahead of time.

Where: The Bentway – 250 Fort York Boulevard

Toronto’s Exhibition Place isn’t only known for the annual CNE event, it’s also home to one of the biggest beach clubs in the city. The Grand Bizarre Beachclub Restaurant has officially opened its 86,000-square-foot oasis, located at 15 Saskatchewan Road, to the public for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The club features three infinity-edge pools where patio-goers can sit while basking in the sun with a cocktail in hand.

When: You’re looking for a pool getaway.

Where: 15 Saskatchewan Road

Calling all ice cream lovers and deal seekers — we’ve got some news you’re going to want to hear. McDonald’s Canada’s $1 vanilla soft serve ice cream deal is back, and it’s sticking around all summer long. Another piece of great news? The $2 sundaes promotion is returning as well, which means you can enjoy a Hot Fudge and Caramel sundae for a steal of a deal.

When: You’re in the mood for soft-serve ice cream.

Where: McDonald’s locations across Toronto.