Here are some of the best online Pride events in Toronto

For the second year in a row, Pride Toronto goes digital and all of the events can be enjoyed right from home.

June 1 marks the official day of Pride month and there are a bunch of events taking place all month long.

“Although, COVID-19 has changed how we celebrate Pride in the month of June, it is important to continue recognizing and acknowledging the many contributions this community has made to our city and the continued work ahead in building an inclusive city for our 2SLGBTQ+ community,” Mayor John Tory said.

Proud to proclaim June #PrideMonth in the city. This year marks @PrideToronto’s 40th anniversary – four decades of activism, advocacy and celebration of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Happy Pride, Toronto!#PrideMonth2021 pic.twitter.com/bDjcPZ5wOx — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 1, 2021

Tory also added that Pride events are some of the city’s most beloved “moments” and signify summer in Toronto.

“I encourage all Torontonians to show their support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, its businesses and artists by attending one of the many virtual Pride events taking place this month,” Tory said.

Since major events across Toronto are cancelled until September 6, Pride Toronto was prepared to bring the fun on a virtual scale.

The Rainbow and Transgender flags ceremony was also held virtually on Tuesday, according to the City of Toronto.

The 2021 festival runs until June 27 and here’s a list of online events you should check out:

Sex Talk

Every week 2SLGBT2Q+ sex and relationship therapists from a multitude of communities discuss all things sex and provide sexual health info sessions from an intersectional lens, according to Pride TO.

When: June 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Instagram TV or YouTube.

Sipz and Snax

Every Friday, a new 2SLGBTQ+ mixologist or chef will walk attendees through a drink and snack pairing to eat up during Pride month.

When: June 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Instagram TV or YouTube.

Queer Shopping Channel

This event is presented by Today’s Shopping Choice and hosted by Mango D’Licious Bold, a “high camp” queen. Watch as they unbox various items available in their online vendor market.

When: June 7, 14, and 21 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Instagram TV or YouTube.

Dyke Pride

“The Toronto Dyke March welcomes all self-identified Dykes, Trans Dykes, non-binary Dykes and any other Dyke to join us virtually and hosts an online grassroots political demonstration with critical mass,” Pride Toronto said. The march has been a landmark of Pride Month, according to organizers.

When: June 26 from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Where: On the Pride Toronto website.

Trans Pride

Toronto’s Trans Rally and March welcomes all Trans people, non-binary people, friends of, and allies who rally and march together and offers a safe space to come together. The event is hosting a virtual space for speakers and performers to celebrate.

When: June 25 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Where: On the Pride Toronto website.

Opening Weekend Ceremony: Back to the ’80s

Retro vibes all the way! A host of A-list 2SLGBTQ+ performers will be ready to entertain and take attendees back to the ’80s for the festival weekend kick-off. Dance away to the sounds of DJ Donovan as they’ll be blasting the tunes throughout the night.

When: June 18 from 8:30 pm to 10 pm.

Where: On the Pride Toronto website.

Bi+ Pride

This is an hour-long virtual event in celebration of the bi+ community. There will be a mix of performances as they toast to everyone who “likes the wine, not the label”.

When: June 19 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Where: On the Pride Toronto website.

Burlesque Hour

“Toronto’s burlesque community is a shimmering and tassel twirling world of talented performers,” reads the site. Attendees can tune in to watch a vibrant lineup of entertainers that show what the burlesque scene is all about.

When: June 18 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Where: On the Pride Toronto website.

The Basket Collective and Waycik Productions are joining forces to bring comedy, music, and drag for ticket holders to enjoy online. Tickets are pay-what-you-can but the minimum is $5.

When: June 13 starting at 9 pm.

Where: Online.

Comedians Ajahnis Charley and Tom Hearn are teaming up for a double-solo sketch comedy. Attendees must register online to enjoy the event. You can expect songs, original characters, impressions, and more.

When: June 26 starting at 9 pm.

Where: Link will be provided after registration.

Blockorama celebrates local Black performers and spotlights a focus on Black Love, self-care, harm reduction, and community. A list of drag, DJ, and musical performers are set to rock the night and provide entertainment for the three-hour-long event.

When: June 27 from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Where: Online.