Eats Night Market opening date pushed back for Ontario reopening plan

Street Eats Market has rescheduled the opening date for its Eats Night Market to align with Ontario’s Stage 1 re-opening.

The event was originally set for June 4 at Scarborough Town Centre, 520 Progress Avenue, but the date has been pushed back to June 18.

“Good news is that we’ve already started building our night market at Scarborough Town Centre @shopstc and hoping to launch a 70,000 square foot beer garden,” organizers said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EATS NIGHT MARKET™ (@eatsnightmarket)

This will be the city’s first permanent international night market where you can enjoy all the eats and treats your heart desires.

Like past Street Eats Markets, there will be limited entry to allow more space for proper physical distancing outdoors, and guests will be required to wear a mask.

Security will be in the area, making sure all public health guidelines are followed.

Eats Night Market will be open every weekend starting on June 18 from 5 pm to midnight and until 10 pm on Sunday.

The market will be open all summer long until September 19, 2021.

Eats Night Market

Address: 520 Progress Avenue

Hours: Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 12 am, Sunday from 5 pm until 10 pm