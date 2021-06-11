This new ice cream spot in Toronto serves up to 20 different flavours

A recognized dessert spot known for its extravagant crepes and waffles just opened an ice cream parlour in Toronto.

Scooped by Demetres is located at City Place, 113 Fort York Boulevard, and serves up to 20 different flavours.

Their flavours include Melon Meets Mint, Roses of Paradise, Mango Passion Fruit Sorbetto and Vancouver island salted caramel.

You can order your favourite flavour in a cup or on one of their homemade waffle cones.

Scooped by Demetres is also looking into opening a spot at the Distillery District, 46 Gristmill Lane, sometime soon, but a date has not been set.

The new go-to spot for refreshing ice cream!

Scooped by Demetres

Address: 113 Fort York Boulevard

Hours: Every day from 2 pm to 12 am.