11 things to do in Toronto this week: July 26 to August 1

It’s the last week of July and it might seem like summer is going by faster than anticipated. Now is the chance to take part in all the fun things to do in Toronto this week.

The weather is hot and humid so it’s important to keep your sunscreen and a bottle of water by your side as you venture through the city.

Here’s a list of things to do in Toronto while you’re out enjoying the sun:

An immersive theatrical experience is now available at Toronto’s Casa Loma and tickets are on sale. Imagine Dragons – Light Forest will feature theatrical Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables. There will be many interactive live performances that feature costumed characters along the route. Chat with a knight in shining armour, fairies, maidens and royalty. This experience is designed as a self-guided walk along a 2 km trail.

When: July 21 to August

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

Piccolo Café e Vino is Toronto’s newest morning cafe and evening snack bar. It has an extensive menu featuring delicious cocktails and food. The casual coffee shop and snack bar is located at 111 John Street and offers an extensive list of cafe favourites like Cappuccinos, Espressos, Machiattos, and freshly baked goods available during the day.

When: July 21 to August

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

The time has finally come! Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is reopening in Toronto by the end of the month. Mark the day in your calendars; the massive indoor aquarium will reopen on July 24 after eight months of being closed.

When: Starting July 24

Where: 288 Bremner Boulevard

BIG on Bloor Festival is back this year with the launch of tons of art installations across the Bloordale neighbourhood this week. It will span from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue along Bloor Street starting July 24. The event celebrates “community magic, creativity, and diversity through arts and culture” while supporting local storefronts.

When: July 24 to August 2

Where: Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue on Bloor

Toronto never lacks when it comes to creative sweets and treats. This local ice cream shop serves huge customized macaron ice cream sandwiches. S’cream Ice Cream is located in Toronto’s Yorkville area at 126 Cumberland Street. They’re known for making the most creative and mouthwatering ice cream desserts. Boozy ice cream cocktails and shots, Turkish coffee readings, and now palm-sized macarons.

When: You’re craving something sweet

Where: 126 Cumberland Street

The Let’s Do Summer pop-up serves delicious treats, including tacos, barbecue, lettuce wraps, and corn with pesto sauce. Dessert options include churros served in planter pots and ice cream served inside a coconut. And it’s all conveniently located near Queen and Bathurst on Richmond Street.

When: July 16 to August 2, 2021

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

The weather is hot, the sun is shining, and the cravings for berry pie are hitting hard. It can all only mean one thing: the pick-your-own raspberry season is upon us. One of the more sustainable activities you can take up during the summer, the time has come to hit the fields with baskets in hand and select only the brightest, plumpest, and juiciest berries in the land.

When: This summer

Where: Several farms near Toronto

The museum will once again welcome guests on July 25, while patrons will have advanced access on July 22. Visitors can enjoy pay-what-you-can pricing until August 2. Guests can explore several new displays, including Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE, an Afrofuturistic vision of an ancient African capital by Ghanaian-Torontonian artist Ekow Nimako.

The 30-square-foot sculpture is composed of 100,000 black LEGO pieces and is on display until August 29.

When: Starting July 25

Where: 77 Wynford Dr

Get ready for game nights because Toronto’s beloved Dave and Buster’s has officially reopened. Dust off your game cards and get ready because the ultimate entertainment and arcade spot is welcoming guests back for nights of fun.

When: As of July 21

Where: 120 Interchange Way, Vaughan and 2021 Winston Park Drive Unit E, Oakville

Niagara Parks has reopened most of its attractions and welcomed guests once again to a number of its parks, such as the Butterfly Conservatory. Several attractions and restaurants reopened including the Butterfly Café, Table Rock Market, for indoor seating, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant for indoor dining upon request, TaylorMade Performance Fitting Centre, Old Fort Erie’s visitor centre and access to the museum and indoor spaces, Laura Secord Homestead’s visitor centre and indoor tours.

When: You’re looking for a getaway

Where: Niagara Falls

In search of the perfect summer vibes? Let’s Do Summer pop up is hosting a bunch of activities, food and drinks for a fun night out in the city. Guests can try out dishes at the Wood Fire & Fresh Food Outdoor Kitchen or grab a drink at the Cocktail & Wine Bar. They also have Flower Pot Date Night Paint Nights and weekend outdoor drag show and wine + cocktail festival (available after August 2).

When: You want to enjoy summer to its fullest

Where: 621 Richmond Street West