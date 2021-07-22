The Aga Khan Museum is reopening this weekend

The Aga Khan Museum is reopening to the public this weekend with brand new exhibitions and pay-what-you-can pricing.

The museum will once again welcome guests on July 25, while patrons will have advanced access on July 22. Visitors can enjoy pay-what-you-can pricing until August 2.

Guests can explore several new displays, including Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE, an Afrofuturistic vision of an ancient African capital by Ghanaian-Torontonian artist Ekow Nimako.

The 30-square-foot sculpture is composed of 100,000 black LEGO pieces, and is on display until August 29.

The State of Play exhibition promises to rekindle viewers with their inner child. The installation examines games and play from multiple angles.

Along with a “show-stopping” sculpture, the installation will be in place until October 24. Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place throughout.

Faig Ahmed: Dissolving Order features its namesake artist’s Salvador Dali-like approach to traditional hand-woven carpets, and Remastered is a world-class collection of Iranian, Turkish, and Mughal Indian manuscript paintings.

Both installations will be on display until September 6.

The Aga Khan’s Diwan restaurant will also reopen to guests this weekend, and has expanded its outdoor patio to include indoor dining.

Tickets for the Aga Khan can be purchased online in advance. Depending on capacity, tickets may also be purchased on-site.