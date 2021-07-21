The weather is hot, the sun is shining, and the cravings for berry pie are hitting hard.

It can all only mean one thing: the pick-your-own raspberry season is upon us.

One of the more sustainable activities you can take up during the summer, the time has come to hit the fields with baskets in hand and select only the brightest, plumpest, and juiciest berries in the land.

Whether you skip town on a Tuesday morning or spend the whole weekend away — these are the spots near Toronto where you can get your raspberry-pick on:

This Mount Albert sweet spot offers up rows on rows of juicy berry goodness, and it’s only an hour’s drive from the city. Visit to pick your raspberries any day of the week, but if you want to get a chip wagon meal out of the experience, drop by from Friday to Sunday.

Where: 122 Ashworth Road, Mount Albert

When: 9 am to 5 pm

Not only do you need to visit this farm to stock up on raspberries picked by your very own hands, but you also need to grab a bottle of farm-made raspberry wine while you’re here. Sounds, to us, like the perfect pairing.

Where:

When: Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 3:30 pm

Just under an hour from Toronto, Linton’s Farm Market is home to a sprawling market selling everything from homegrown veggies and fruit to cheese, jams and preservatives. Instead of picking your own raspberries here, you’ll find boxes of them freshly picked for you at the market, ready for baking, preserving, and eating by the handful.

Where: 571 Raglan Road East, Oshawa

When: Monday to Friday from 8 am to 7 pm. Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays from 8 am to 6 pm.

If you don’t mind a bit of a drive, Murphy’s Farm Market is located just over an hour north of Toronto. This is another spot that’s offering the chance to book your visiting time online, in advance.

Where: 5141 Simcoe Road 10, RR 2 Alliston

When: Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm

You can stop by this Milton farm every single day to fill up on pick-your-own raspberries. The field is open from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays and until 6 pm on weekends. If you’re really savvy, you won’t leave without picking up a fresh pie, too.

Where: 9365 10 Side Road, Milton

When: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry 4 pm), Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry 5 pm)