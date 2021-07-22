A new Italian café and snack bar has opened in Toronto

Piccolo Café e Vino is Toronto’s newest morning cafe and evening snack bar. It has an extensive menu featuring delicious cocktails and food.

The casual coffee shop and snack bar is located at 111 John Street and offers an extensive list of cafe favourites like Cappuccinos, Espressos, Machiattos, and freshly baked goods available during the day.

They also have a list of wines by the glass or bottle for dining in the evenings.

Piccolo has a bottle shop that features Italian and Spanish wines that guests cannot find in the LCBO.

They have a gorgeous outdoor patio for those perfect summer night vibes. No need for a reservation; they take are walk-ins.

They’re open every day for those 8 am coffee runs until 2 am for those late-night drinks.

Address: 111 John Street

Hours: Open every day from 8 am to 2 am.