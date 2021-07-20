This Toronto dessert shop serves huge macaron ice cream sandwiches

Toronto never lacks when it comes to creative sweets and treats. This local ice cream shop has serves huge customized macaron ice cream sandwiches.

S’cream Ice Cream is located in Toronto’s Yorkville area at 126 Cumberland Street. They’re known for making the most creative and mouthwatering ice cream desserts.

Boozy ice cream cocktails and shots, Turkish coffee readings and now palm-sized macarons.

S’cream tells Daily Hive that customers are able to make their own creations by picking from a list of non-alcoholic ice cream flavours and their choice of macaron.

Flavours include cotton candy, pistachio, and vanilla. Customers can also get it dipped in chocolate fudge, and chose a topping liked crushed peanuts, coconut flakes, and sprinkles.

They’re priced at $11 each. While you’re there, make sure to check out their list of other dessert creations. You won’t leave disappointed.

S’cream Ice Cream

Address: 126 Cumberland Street

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.