Toronto's BIG on Bloor art festival kicks off this weekend

BIG on Bloor Festival is back this year with the launch of tons of art installations across the Bloordale neighbourhood this week.

It will span from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue along Bloor Street starting July 24.

The event celebrates “community magic, creativity, and diversity through arts

and culture” while supporting local storefronts.

According to BIG on Bloor, many of its “location-based” projects will be available until August 2.

From murals to large-scale installations and window exhibitions, there will be a bunch of pieces to discover and experience.

“Public spaces meet more than one community need,” said BIG on Bloor Festival Director Darren Leu.

“We are excited to present an alternative community event that respects social distancing while celebrating community-building, local businesses, and the diverse arts and culture.”

There will also be a digital program called BIG off Bloor, where it will feature concerts and art workshops by local artists. Artists will also conduct workshops through live streams and engage with participants to educate and work together on the final piece.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in attending.

BIG on Bloor

When: July 24 to August 2

Where: Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue on Bloor