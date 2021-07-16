Ripley's Aquarium will reopen to the public in Toronto this month

Please note: As of July 16, Ontario has entered Step 3 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The time has finally come! Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is reopening in Toronto by the end of the month.

Mark the day in your calendars; the massive indoor aquarium will reopen on July 24 after eight months of being closed.

“After eight long months, we are thrilled to be re-opening. We want to thank the public for their patience and enthusiasm while the team has been preparing to reopen our doors,” said Peter Doyle, General Manager.

Tickets will go on sale on July 19 through the Ripley’s aquarium website. Their initial hours of operation will be from 10 am to 8 pm.

To control the flow and entry of guests, they are limiting hourly attendance to ensure the experience is safe for all. Guests must book timed entry tickets in advance of their visit before heading to the aquarium.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our visitors, team members and of course our marine animals,” said representatives of the aquarium.

Those with annual passes will not need to make a reservation but still have to follow capacity guidelines.

If you happen to have tickets already or passes that have not been used, you have until June 30, 2022, to use them.

Anyone who enters the aquarium must wear a facemask or face covering and follow signage installed to promote physical distancing.

At the moment, all dive shows and programs are currently suspended. This also includes the café, coat check, and some interactives that will not be available.