7 ideas for fun and romantic dates this fall in and around Seattle

Ah, fall. There’s something about the crisper air, the crunchier leaves, and the pumpkin-filled coffee that feels romantic.

Summer is behind us, and most Seattleites are ready to leave the heat behind and experience sweater weather in the city.

Here are 7 ideas for outings with your sweetheart.

If you’d like to create something useable and practical, embark on a date at Paint The Town. Choose from over 250 ceramic pieces, paint them, and let the staff fire and glaze your pieces. Prices range from $6 to $60 and include paint, glazing, and firing.

Location: 4611 Village Court NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-527-8554

Time travel to yesteryear by taking your sweetie to the Blue Fox Drive-In Theater or the Rodeo Drive-In. But no funny business in the backseat!

Is it cheesy? Yes. Do you walk away with adorable photos and a great memory? Also yes. The Seattle area has so many pumpkin patches to explore, you could even visit one a week!

Go on a nice hike

Load up a backpack with water and snacks, lace up your hiking boots, and tackle one of the many trails in and around Seattle. There’s something for everyone, from easygoing ramblers (check out these hikes for lazy people) to fanatic weekend warriors and puppy parents.

See larger-than-life outdoor art

Be a tourist in your own town by walking, biking or blading to see the various quirky Seattle landmarks and other art installations such as the Ballard Parking Squid or the Bacon and Eggs Skatepark.

Back in the days of the US prohibition, speakeasies were all over Seattle. Today, you can feel like you’re going back in time by venturing into one of our modern speakeasies. There’s really nothing more intimate than sharing a secret.

Enjoy an exciting day at an autumn festival. We’re excited for the Cheese and Meat Festival, but that could also be because we’re such foodies. Check out our events page for more fun events.