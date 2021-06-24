7 date ideas in Seattle perfect for the artistic couple

Forget about picnics and movie nights, it’s time to display your love quite literally through art nights.

While buying dollar-store crafts and drunkenly piecing them together is a wonderful date night activity, there’s something special about getting dressed up, leaving the house, and having a night off with your boo.

Here are seven art activities perfect for date night in Seattle:

Canvas paint and sip in Kirkland is perfect for those who want to get crafty. Each course offers something new, from painting to succulent gardens and wood plank signs. Each studio course includes materials as well as a professional instructor who’ll make sure your crafts are looking spiffy.

Phone: 425-229-1345

Facebook | Instagram

If you’d like to create something useable and practical, embark on a date at Paint The Town. Choose from over 250 ceramic pieces, paint them, and let the staff fire and glaze your pieces. Prices range from $6 to $60 and include paint, glazing, and firing.

Location: 4611 Village Court NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-527-8554

Facebook | Instagram

The great thing about Anecdotes Pottery Studio is that they offer paint-at-home kits for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. This lets anxious painters have a glass of wine or two before diving in and creating their masterpieces.

Location: 5129 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-782-2882

Facebook | Instagram

Painted Plate offers a wide variety of ceramics to paint and take home. Those looking to paint can check out the kits online, or pop into the store to select their items.

Location: 412 Washington Street SE, Olympia

Phone: 360-705-2103

Facebook | Instagram

There are so many great courses at The Works. Pick between flower arranging, hammered earrings, craft mocktails, houseplant potting, pickling, pinch pots, leather keychains, and more. Each class is 30 minutes long and promises to have you leaving with a new skill and craft that you didn’t have before.

Location: 151 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-475-5974

Facebook | Instagram

Use a real potters ceramics wheel, or learn to pour resin, create air plant displays, wine bottle herb gardens, ice tie-dye, and more thanks to Redmond Art Works. With such affordable rates, you and your partner could even take back-to-back courses.

Location: 6825 176th Avenue NE, Redmond

Phone: 425-522-4466

Facebook | Instagram

We only recommend Pratt Fine Arts Center to the couple who’s in it for the long haul. You’ll be able to learn incredibly unique and skillful trades, but do need to commit time, patience, and money.

Location: 1902 South Main Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-328-2200

Facebook | Instagram