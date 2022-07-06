Though summer is packed with delicious food happenings around Seattle, foodies are already looking forward to fall culinary events.

A highlight that you’ll want to add to your calendar is the return of the Seattle Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, October 8 at McCaw Hall.

The Seattle Center venue will host the “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration, and tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 7 at 9 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese and Meat Festival (@cheeseandmeatfestival)

“Expect a stunning showcase of products,” said David Bain, festival director and founder, in a release. “Anything that brings a charcuterie platter to life, elegantly paired with cocktails and hand-produced brews.”

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with top artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations.

When you arrive at McCaw Hall, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavors from across the Pacific Northwest.

And there’s something for all to enjoy during each session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.

Seattle Cheese and Meat Festival is a showcase of rising local producers and vendors and is a great opportunity to connect with fellow food lovers and industry professionals. So don’t miss out on this popular event.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: McCaw Hall — 321 Mercer Street, Seattle

Tickets: Buy online (on sale July 7 at 9 am)

With files from Hanna McLean