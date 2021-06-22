7 speakeasies in Seattle that we shouldn't be telling you about
Back in the days of the US prohibition, speakeasies were all over Seattle.
Today, few of these speakeasies remain.
While we’re not going to give you the details of all the speakeasies in town, we will let you in on a few secrets.
Here are seven of the better-known speakeasies in Seattle that you need to visit:
Needle & Thread
Hidden behind a bank vault door, the only way to get into this secret speakeasy is by calling from a phone in the downstairs Tavern Law. Once inside, the bartenders at Needle & Thread will customize your drinks based on what you’re in the mood for.
Location: 1406 12th Avenue
Phone: 206-325-0133
Facebook | Instagram
Knee High Stocking Co.
Knee High Stocking Co. is a minority, female, family-owned and operated business. The 21+ spot serves up incredible cocktails as well as bowls, sandwiches, and sweets.
Location: 1356 East Olive Way, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram
The Back Door
Located behind Roxy’s Diner, The Back Door serves up so much more than cocktails. Enjoy tapas, dessert, or even full entrees at this secretive spot.
Location: 462 North 36th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7322
Facebook | Instagram
The Pharmacy
Medicate with booze at The Pharmacy in Seattle. Set up to look like 1960’s palm springs, you’ll be drawn out of Seattle thanks to top-quality spirits, liqueurs, and ingredients in each cocktail.
Location: 126 South Jackson, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-3242
Facebook
Deep Dive
What began as a Curtis Steiner art installation has turned into a deep and seductive cocktail lounge at the base of The Spheres. The spot is inspired by marquee hotel bars and velvet.
Location: 620 Lenora Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-900-9390
Facebook | Instagram
Bathtub Gin & Co.
Travel back in time to the days of prohibition with a visit to Bathtub Gin & Co. The bar is multiple levels, so you can lounge in one of the intimate rooms downstairs, or head upstairs to grab a drink at their pinewood bar.
Location: 2205 2nd Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-728-6069
Facebook | Instagram
The Alley
Open from Thursday through Monday, The Alley is one of the best spots in the city for cocktails from the past. Broken down by era, The Alley offers drinks that are sure to please all palates.
Location: 4509 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram