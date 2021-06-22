7 speakeasies in Seattle that we shouldn't be telling you about

Back in the days of the US prohibition, speakeasies were all over Seattle.

Today, few of these speakeasies remain.

While we’re not going to give you the details of all the speakeasies in town, we will let you in on a few secrets.

Here are seven of the better-known speakeasies in Seattle that you need to visit:

Hidden behind a bank vault door, the only way to get into this secret speakeasy is by calling from a phone in the downstairs Tavern Law. Once inside, the bartenders at Needle & Thread will customize your drinks based on what you’re in the mood for.

Location: 1406 12th Avenue

Phone: 206-325-0133

Knee High Stocking Co. is a minority, female, family-owned and operated business. The 21+ spot serves up incredible cocktails as well as bowls, sandwiches, and sweets.

Location: 1356 East Olive Way, Seattle

Located behind Roxy’s Diner, The Back Door serves up so much more than cocktails. Enjoy tapas, dessert, or even full entrees at this secretive spot.

Location: 462 North 36th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7322

Medicate with booze at The Pharmacy in Seattle. Set up to look like 1960’s palm springs, you’ll be drawn out of Seattle thanks to top-quality spirits, liqueurs, and ingredients in each cocktail.

Location: 126 South Jackson, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-3242

What began as a Curtis Steiner art installation has turned into a deep and seductive cocktail lounge at the base of The Spheres. The spot is inspired by marquee hotel bars and velvet.

Location: 620 Lenora Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-900-9390

Travel back in time to the days of prohibition with a visit to Bathtub Gin & Co. The bar is multiple levels, so you can lounge in one of the intimate rooms downstairs, or head upstairs to grab a drink at their pinewood bar.

Location: 2205 2nd Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-728-6069

Open from Thursday through Monday, The Alley is one of the best spots in the city for cocktails from the past. Broken down by era, The Alley offers drinks that are sure to please all palates.

Location: 4509 California Avenue SW, Seattle

