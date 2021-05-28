7 exciting date ideas in Seattle that you can enjoy indoors

With Washington finally reopening, you may be eager to set off on a real date night — one that doesn’t involve takeout on your couch.

We’ve gathered a list of things to do that are perfect for a rainy day date, or simply for those who’ve missed indoor dates.

Here are seven indoor date ideas in and around Seattle:

We’re starting this list simple. Whether you’re looking to go out in Ballard, the Chinatown-International District, Capitol Hill, or Phinney Ridge, we’ve got the food guides for you to follow.

Sure, the shoes don’t really match any date night outfit, but nobody’s going to be looking at your feet when you’re hitting turkeys. Lucky Strike bowling blends state-of-the-art lanes with a plush, high-energy atmosphere featuring designer seating, party space, sophisticated menus, full-service bar, arcade games, billiards, plasma TVs, DJs, and electronic art shows played over the lanes.

The only thing cuter than a harbor seal is seeing your significant other with the said harbor seal. Make your dreams a reality by heading out to the newly reopened Seattle Aquarium.

See thought-provoking indoor art

Dive into the world of Vincent Van Gogh’s distinctive paintings and bright color palette at Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition. This enormous digital installation features more than 200 of the Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, all accompanied by the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes, and Satie. There’s also Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, another Van Gogh projection.

Whether you’re more a “beer and a round” kind of couple or prefer a full-on miniature golf course and bar, Seattle has the spot for you to enjoy. Flatstick Pub has to be our favorite miniature golf spot for date night, but Forum Social House offers a night to remember.

Truth be told, we don’t even remember what movie theater popcorn tastes like anymore. If you’re in the same boat, head out to Cinemark to catch the latest flick. Protip: don’t watch A Quiet Place Part II if you’re thinking about getting the popcorn.

By now, I’m sure you’re aware of all the great museums Seattle has to offer. We love the Museum of Pop Culture and The Museum of Flight — both of which can be accessed with the Seattle Public Library’s Museum Pass program.