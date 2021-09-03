Please check individual farm websites for all official opening dates, COVID-19 regulations, and hours of operation.

With sweater season making a quick return, as are the pumpkin patches.

This year, as long as you have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination, you’ll be allowed in for photos and fun.

While we still recommend practicing proper distancing, you’ll surely be able to fully enjoy viewing some adorable animals and hayrides, private fire pits, and bonfires.

Here are seven pumpkin patches that are prepared to open this spooky season.

Craven Farm will open daily from September 18 through October 31. The pumpkin patch includes 20 acres of pumpkins, a 15-acre corn maze, kids maze, fall festival food, animal barn, apple slingers, mini golf, party rooms, fire pits, gift shop and more. Entry to the farm is free.

Location: 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish

Phone: 360-568-2601

Carleton Farm has already started selling decorative and mini pumpkins and is currently setting up its 5-acre corn maze, paintball gallery, apple guns, pumpkin cannon, hayride, game zone, and more.

Location: 630 Sunnyside Boulevard SE, Lake Stevens

Phone: 425-343-4963

Starting late October, the iconic Remlinger Farms Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival will begin. Enjoy a family fun park, u-pick pumpkin, farm market, and bonfire.

Location: 32610 NE 32nd Street, Carnation

Phone: 425-333-4135

On October 2, Stocker Farms becomes Stalker Farms — a haunted version of the family-favorite spot. With a beer garden, zombie paintball, communal campfires, giant jumping pillow, games, and haunted mazes, everyone is sure to be spooked.

Location: 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish

Phone: 360-568-7391

Enjoy an array of family-friendly activities including a 12-acre corn maze, a u-pick pumpkin patch, and country store. Those interested in visiting the farm’s fall offerings can do so beginning September 18th, 2021.

Location: 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish

Phone: 360-668-2506

For over 50 years, the Carpinito brothers have been known to produce gorgeous vegetables and pumpkins on their family’s farm. Today, they have one of the prettiest pumpkin patches in the state.

Location: 27508 W Valley Highway N, Kent

Phone: 253-854-5692

Through the month of October, Maris Farms throws its annual fall festival. Enjoy the corn maze, Feed Mill ropes course, ziplines, jumping pillow, live pig & duck races, wagon ride, kiddie cow train, tubeslides, gaga ball, human foosball, trike racing, animal barn, live honey bee hive, corn room, mechanical bull, wall mazes, and more.

Location: 25001 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Buckley

Phone: 253-862-2848

