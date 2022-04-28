10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 29 to May 1

As we say goodbye to April showers this weekend, we look forward to the flowers and golden rays May is sure to bring.

According to the forecast, Montrealers are in for three back-to-back-to-back days of double-digit warmth, which sure beats a snowstorm. It’s expected to be sunny warmer than 10ºC on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

So, if you’re looking to take full advantage of the warmer weather, here are some ideas for weekend plans in and around the city.

Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.

Be sure to reserve your spot online.

When: From now until September

Time: Wednesday 5 – 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday, 10 am – 12 am; Saturday 9 am – 12 am; Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: 301 Rue Saint-Antoine O

Price: $24 – $32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Grand Foodfest (@legrandfoodfestqc)

When: All weekend

Time: April 28, 5 pm – 9 pm; April 29 – 30, 12 pm – 9 pm; May 1, 12 pm – 8 pm

Where: Place Vertu, 3131 Boulevard Cote-Vertu Ouest

Price: Free admission