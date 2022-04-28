Events

10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 29 to May 1

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
Apr 28 2022, 7:24 pm
CapturePB/Shutterstock

As we say goodbye to April showers this weekend, we look forward to the flowers and golden rays May is sure to bring.

According to the forecast, Montrealers are in for three back-to-back-to-back days of double-digit warmth, which sure beats a snowstorm. It’s expected to be sunny warmer than 10ºC on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

So, if you’re looking to take full advantage of the warmer weather, here are some ideas for weekend plans in and around the city.

VAN GOGH – Distorsion

van gogh

OASIS immersion/Submitted to Daily Hive Montreal

Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.

Be sure to reserve your spot online.

When: From now until September
Time: Wednesday 5 – 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday, 10 am – 12 am; Saturday 9 am – 12 am; Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: 301 Rue Saint-Antoine O
Price: $24 – $32

Le Grand PoutineFest Montreal

When: All weekend
Time: April 28, 5 pm – 9 pm; April 29 – 30, 12 pm – 9 pm; May 1, 12 pm – 8 pm
Where: Place Vertu, 3131 Boulevard Cote-Vertu Ouest
Price: Free admission

VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas

They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.

For the first time in Quebec, a museum showcasing the National Museum of Denmark’s magnificent Viking collection has arrived in Montreal.

Last week, the “VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas” exhibit kicked off at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History and will remain open to the public until October.

When: From now until October 10
Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $8 – $25

Haunted Montreal Tours

If you’re looking to step out of your normal routine and into something paranormal, you may want to check out Haunted Montreal and their new season of city-wide ghost walk tours.

For over 10 years, Haunted Montreal has been hosting tours and conducting research into ghost sightings, paranormal activities, historic hauntings, unexplained mysteries, and strange legends around the city.

