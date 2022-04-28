10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 29 to May 1

As we say goodbye to April showers this weekend, we look forward to the flowers and golden rays May is sure to bring.
According to the forecast, Montrealers are in for three back-to-back-to-back days of double-digit warmth, which sure beats a snowstorm. It’s expected to be sunny warmer than 10ºC on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.
If you’re looking to step out of your normal routine and into something paranormal, you may want to check out Haunted Montreal and their new season of city-wide ghost walk tours.
For over 10 years, Haunted Montreal has been hosting tours and conducting research into ghost sightings, paranormal activities, historic hauntings, unexplained mysteries, and strange legends around the city.
When: From now until November Time: Varies per tour Where: Varies per tour, additional info available here Price: 24.50
At Bar George, a historic 140-year-old building has been transformed into a modern-day rendezvous, fusing classic UK fare with a chic Quebec look.
And oh boy, does it ever work.
The ritzy joint serves daily breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night bites. Popular cocktails include some classics — dark and stormy, negroni, old-fashioned, Rob Roy, and Manhattans — and some signature drinks — Golden Square Mile Sour, Blooming Rose, George’s Shiva, and the venue’s “cocktails of the month.”
Time: Sunday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 am; Friday and Saturday, 8 am – 3 am Where: 1440 rue Drummond
La Terrasse William Gray reopened its patio on April 14. Regarded as one of the best terraces in Montreal, enjoy the highest restaurant view of the Old Port, complete with covered and heated spaces to keep you and your friends warm while scarfing back some good eats and refreshing drinks.
Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?
The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.
It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.
When: Every day Time: 9 am to 6 pm Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue Price: $18.75
Earlier this month, BIXI kicked off their 2022 season. And what better time to hope on one than this sunny weekend?
Celebrating 50 million total BIXI rides to date, Montreal’s bike-sharing service will host an additional 490 electric bikes, 31 new stations, and 765 more docking points for the spring, summer, and fall biking seasons.
The BIXI Seasonal Membership is currently on sale for $83, offering unlimited rides from April until November. Monthly fees go for $18 this season, and one-way passes cost $1 to unlock and ¢15 per minute for regular BIXIs and ¢30 for electric bikes.
When: Every day Time: Any time
Where: 700 stations spread across the city Price: 10₵/minute