15 of the best terraces you've got to check out in Montreal

It’s been a long time coming but terraces in Montreal finally have their reopening date.

Regardless of if you call it a patio, a terrace, or a terrasse, Montreal is oozing with great options to soak up the great outdoors (and some nifty restaurants).

Considering we were cooped up for a few months, it’s very refreshing to grab some rays and get served outside.

From enjoying some refreshing cocktails, a nice glass of wine, or just soaking up the sun, here are some terraces in Montreal that you’ve got to check out.

Arguably the most popular patio in Old Montreal, Terrasses Bonsecours, is a giant option that essentially puts you right on the Saint Lawrence River. Known for their tasty sangrias, Terrasses Bonsecours offers a great atmosphere and totally Instagrammable views of the Old Port.

Address: 364 rue de la Commune Est

Phone: 514-864-4444

Facebook | Instagram

McAuslan’s Terrasse St-Ambroise is an extremely popular option when the weather is nice. The open-air craft brewery serves up classic BBQ grub and a wide selection of beer.

Soak up the sun, the Lachine Canal, and knock back a few pints of St-Ambroise’s Pale Ale.

Plus, kids and dogs (on leashes only) are allowed.

Address: 5080 rue St Ambroise

Phone: 514-939-3060

Facebook | Instagram

Just steps away from the historic Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water.

Address: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

Phone: 514-451-2665

Facebook | Instagram

With views of the Old Port on one side and the Saint Lawrence River on the other, this rooftop patio offers panoramic views that are unparalleled in the city.

Address: 97 de la Commune St E, Montreal

Phone: 514-419-1349

Facebook | Instagram

Patios aren’t exclusive to the meal crowd.

This old-school coffee shop, a staple in Montreal, was first founded in Mile End in 1970 and has since become a neighbourhood institution.

Address: 124 Rue St-Viateur Ouest

Phone: 514-495-0746

Facebook | Instagram

Sir Winston Churchill Pub, known better as Winnie’s, has three bars inside one historic building and two terraces. One of which is street-side to the constantly busy Crescent Street.

If you’re into pints and people watching, Winnie’s is your go-to.

Address: 1459 rue Crescent

Phone: 514- 288-3814

Facebook

This rooftop oasis, perched atop Hôtel Place d’Armes, offers sweeping views of downtown and Old Montreal. The partially covered patio is open rain or shine and has all the precautions in place as directed by public health.

Address: 59 Saint-Jacques

Phone: 514-904-1201

Facebook | Instagram

Whether you’re enjoying brunch or just bevies, this terrace offers Instagram-worthy views amongst Montreal’s rooftops, and its heaters and retractable awnings will ensure you comfort on those chilly spring nights.

Address: 106 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal

Phone: 514-788-4021

Facebook | Instagram

Crowning this luxury hotel located on Place Jacques-Cartier in Old Montreal, this rooftop terrace boasts unobstructed views of the St. Lawrence River and Montreal’s Ferris wheel. Go for the views and stay for brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, or heck, even a wedding or two.

Address: 421, Saint-Vincent

Phone: 514-656-5600

Facebook | Instagram

When it comes to vine-covered patios, it’s tough to top Le Sainte-Élisabeth. If you want all the glory of being outside but still the privacy, Le Sainte-E and its scaling ivy walls are for you.

Address: 1412 rue Sainte Élisabeth

Phone: 514-286-4302

Facebook

This on-street patio hangs right off the bustling Ste. Cat and is a great option for cocktail pitchers, comfort food, and then some dancing.

The urban jungle is a perfect mix of city life and greenery.