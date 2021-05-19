15 of the best terraces you've got to check out in Montreal
It’s been a long time coming but terraces in Montreal finally have their reopening date.
Regardless of if you call it a patio, a terrace, or a terrasse, Montreal is oozing with great options to soak up the great outdoors (and some nifty restaurants).
Considering we were cooped up for a few months, it’s very refreshing to grab some rays and get served outside.
- See also:
From enjoying some refreshing cocktails, a nice glass of wine, or just soaking up the sun, here are some terraces in Montreal that you’ve got to check out.
Terrasses Bonsecours
View this post on Instagram
Arguably the most popular patio in Old Montreal, Terrasses Bonsecours, is a giant option that essentially puts you right on the Saint Lawrence River. Known for their tasty sangrias, Terrasses Bonsecours offers a great atmosphere and totally Instagrammable views of the Old Port.
Address: 364 rue de la Commune Est
Phone: 514-864-4444
Terrasse St-Ambroise
View this post on Instagram
McAuslan’s Terrasse St-Ambroise is an extremely popular option when the weather is nice. The open-air craft brewery serves up classic BBQ grub and a wide selection of beer.
Soak up the sun, the Lachine Canal, and knock back a few pints of St-Ambroise’s Pale Ale.
Plus, kids and dogs (on leashes only) are allowed.
Address: 5080 rue St Ambroise
Phone: 514-939-3060
Canal Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Just steps away from the historic Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water.
Address: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal
Phone: 514-451-2665
Terrasse sur l’Auberge
View this post on Instagram
With views of the Old Port on one side and the Saint Lawrence River on the other, this rooftop patio offers panoramic views that are unparalleled in the city.
Address: 97 de la Commune St E, Montreal
Phone: 514-419-1349
Café Olimpico
View this post on Instagram
Patios aren’t exclusive to the meal crowd.
This old-school coffee shop, a staple in Montreal, was first founded in Mile End in 1970 and has since become a neighbourhood institution.
Address: 124 Rue St-Viateur Ouest
Phone: 514-495-0746
Sir Winston Churchill Pub
Sir Winston Churchill Pub, known better as Winnie’s, has three bars inside one historic building and two terraces. One of which is street-side to the constantly busy Crescent Street.
If you’re into pints and people watching, Winnie’s is your go-to.
Address: 1459 rue Crescent
Phone: 514- 288-3814
Terrasse Place d’Armes
View this post on Instagram
This rooftop oasis, perched atop Hôtel Place d’Armes, offers sweeping views of downtown and Old Montreal. The partially covered patio is open rain or shine and has all the precautions in place as directed by public health.
Address: 59 Saint-Jacques
Phone: 514-904-1201
Terrasse Nelligan
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re enjoying brunch or just bevies, this terrace offers Instagram-worthy views amongst Montreal’s rooftops, and its heaters and retractable awnings will ensure you comfort on those chilly spring nights.
Address: 106 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal
Phone: 514-788-4021
Hotel William Gray
View this post on Instagram
Crowning this luxury hotel located on Place Jacques-Cartier in Old Montreal, this rooftop terrace boasts unobstructed views of the St. Lawrence River and Montreal’s Ferris wheel. Go for the views and stay for brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, or heck, even a wedding or two.
Address: 421, Saint-Vincent
Phone: 514-656-5600
Pub Le Sainte-Élisabeth
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to vine-covered patios, it’s tough to top Le Sainte-Élisabeth. If you want all the glory of being outside but still the privacy, Le Sainte-E and its scaling ivy walls are for you.
Address: 1412 rue Sainte Élisabeth
Phone: 514-286-4302
Kampai Garden
View this post on Instagram
This on-street patio hangs right off the bustling Ste. Cat and is a great option for cocktail pitchers, comfort food, and then some dancing.
The urban jungle is a perfect mix of city life and greenery.
Phone: 514-379-6161
Joe Beef
View this post on Instagram
Joe Beef and its sister locations, Liverpool House and Le Vin Papillon, make up some of, if not all, the most coveted restaurants in the entire city.
Their cozy outdoor garden patio is no different.
Address: 2491, rue Notre Dame Ouest
Phone: 514-935-6504
Monkland Taverne
View this post on Instagram
Monkland’s vibrant neighbourhood fixture offers fixed-price market grub, a cool retro design, and a patio that features a small garden.
Plus, you’re right in the middle of NDG’s busy Monkland traffic.
Address: 5555 avenue Monkland
Phone: 514-486-5768