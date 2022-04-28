May is when the city really comes into full bloom. The trees are greener, the people are happier, and the restaurant scene comes back to life.

Plus, it seems like new restaurants are popping up like flowers in a garden. In our opinion, when it comes to places Montrealers can 5 à 7, grab a bite or eat the night away; the more, the merrier.

Check out some of the coolest restaurants opening in Montreal this May.

Back by popular demand, the spot offering Tulum vibes right here in the city is back in the historic New City Gas venue. Don’t miss this restaurant’s gorgeous cocktails, exquisite food, marketplace, NFT gallery, and decor straight out of a Pinterest post.

Opens: May 26

Address: 950 rue Ottawa

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 5 pm – 1 pm

Reservations | (438) 940-2560

Montreal’s go-to spot for Thai food is bringing you a brand new spot for those pad thai cravings in a spot that’s the perfect mix of seductive, exotic and inviting… just like Thailand.

Opens: Early May

Address: 1492 boul. Saint Laurent

Hours: Every day, 5 pm – 10:30 pm

Reservation | 514.508.9444

Another seasonal spot, Greenwood Summer, is everything you’re looking for in a Montreal summer: drinks, Mediterranean food, stellar music and a terrasse that makes you wish that summer would never end (even more than you already do).

Opens: May 22

Address: 729 rue de la Cathédrale

Hours: 7 pm – 12 am

Reservations | (514) 717-9663

Tadhana

Tadhana is a new spot in Westmount serving up authentic dishes from the Philippines, all in a super hip restaurant. And if that weren’t cool enough, there’s a speakeasy opening up downstairs at the end of the month. The only thing better than grabbing a drink is doing it in a secret location.

Opens: May 3

Address: 3 Avenue Somerville

Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday, 5 pm – 10 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 5 pm – 11 pm

Instagram | (438) 380-5887

Sabora

Sabora is a new Latin restaurant coming to the Old Port. We don’t know much about what’s coming, but then again, a little Latin mystery never hurt anybody…

Opens: May 27

Address: TBA, Old Montreal

Hours: TBA

Instagram