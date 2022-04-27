Could this be the most beautiful bar in all of Montreal? (PHOTOS)

Montreal is oozing with gorgeous bars, beautiful pubs, and timeless restaurants. But one downtown spot might eke out the rest.

At Bar George, a historic 140-year-old building has been transformed into a modern-day rendezvous, fusing classic UK fare with a chic Quebec look.

And oh boy does it ever work.

Found inside a grand heritage mansion that once belonged to prominent Canadian businessman Sir George Stephen, Bar George is located inside the building that is now home to the luxurious Le Mount Stephen Hotel.

In the 1960s, Stephen’s home become the Mount Stephen Club, a private gentleman’s club that hosted the likes of Princess Margaret and Pierre Trudeau.

Inside Bar George, you’ll find breathtaking 300-year-old stained glass windows, dark satinwood panels, chandeliers, gold fixtures, fireplaces, and private dining rooms.

Bar George serves daily breakfast, lunch, dinner along with weekend brunch, and late-night bites. Popular cocktails include some classics — dark and stormy, negroni, old fashioned, Rob Roy, and Manhattans — and some signature drinks — Golden Square Mile Sour, Blooming Rose, George’s Shiva, and the venue’s “cocktails of the month.”

For eats, Bar George offers up beef Wellingtons, lobster pasta, tomahawk, and duck breasts from Executive Chef Kevin Ramaswamy.

If you haven’t checked out Bar George’s historic Victorian vibe, you might want to keep it on the radar for your next date night. The wood-clad venue is open every day from 8 am to midnight and parties until 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bar George

Where: 1440 rue Drummond

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 8 am – 12 am; Friday and Saturday, 8 am – 3 am