A musical May: 11 cool concerts coming to Montreal next month
When was the last time you really rocked out at a concert?
Because a bunch of great musical acts are coming to Montreal in May. There are a few absolute legends (Sting, ZZ Top), some old-school Canadian content (Avril Lavigne), some up-and-comers (Gang of Youths), and more.
If you foresee yourself jamming out to a wide range of live music in May, here are a bunch of appealing acts coming to Montreal, in chronological order.
May 3-4: Imagine Dragons
Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $131, available online
May 5: Sting
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $88, available online
May 7: Avril Lavigne
Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show
Where: Place Bell
Tickets: Starting at $52, available online
May 7: Gang of Youths
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Le Studio TD
Tickets: Starting at $34.50, available online
May 8: ZZ Top (with guest Cheaptrick)
Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show
Where: Place Bell
Tickets: Starting at $73, available online
May 17: Megadeth & Lamb of God
Time: 5 pm doors, 6 pm show
Where: Place Bell
Tickets: Starting at $62, available online
May 21: Deftones
Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $131, available online
May 26: Slipknot (with Cypress Hill)
Time: 5:30 pm doors, 6:30 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $62.50, available online
May 27: J Balvin
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $84, available online
May 28: Russ
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Place Bell
Tickets: Starting at $52.25, available online
May 28: Ricardo Arjona
Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show
Where: Centre Bell
Tickets: Starting at $80.20, available online