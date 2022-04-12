A musical May: 11 cool concerts coming to Montreal next month

When was the last time you really rocked out at a concert?

Because a bunch of great musical acts are coming to Montreal in May. There are a few absolute legends (Sting, ZZ Top), some old-school Canadian content (Avril Lavigne), some up-and-comers (Gang of Youths), and more.

If you foresee yourself jamming out to a wide range of live music in May, here are a bunch of appealing acts coming to Montreal, in chronological order.

May 3-4: Imagine Dragons

Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $131, available online

May 5: Sting

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $88, available online

May 7: Avril Lavigne

Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show

Where: Place Bell

Tickets: Starting at $52, available online

May 7: Gang of Youths

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Le Studio TD

Tickets: Starting at $34.50, available online

May 8: ZZ Top (with guest Cheaptrick)

Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show

Where: Place Bell

Tickets: Starting at $73, available online

Time: 5 pm doors, 6 pm show

Where: Place Bell

Tickets: Starting at $62, available online

May 21: Deftones

Time: 6 pm doors, 7 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $131, available online

Time: 5:30 pm doors, 6:30 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $62.50, available online

May 27: J Balvin

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $84, available online

May 28: Russ

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Place Bell

Tickets: Starting at $52.25, available online

May 28: Ricardo Arjona

Time: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show

Where: Centre Bell

Tickets: Starting at $80.20, available online