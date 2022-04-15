Scare your pants off with new city-wide ghost tours in Montreal

If you’re looking to step out of your normal routine, and into something paranormal, you may want to check out Haunted Montreal and their new season of city-wide ghost walk tours.

For over 10 years Haunted Montreal has been hosting tours and conducting research into ghost sightings, paranormal activities, historic hauntings, unexplained mysteries, and strange legends around the city.

Recently they’ve launched a bilingual YouTube channel devoted to Montreal’s spooky, supernatural past. Hosts Holly Rhiannon and Dr.Mab have already done deep dives on strange happenings reported at popular Montreal sites like Villa Maria, the McLennan Library, and the Point Saint Charles.

“The team at Haunted Montreal is passionate about helping people experience Montreal like they’ve never experienced before,” says Rhiannon. “Now anyone, even if they’re unable to get on the streets and enjoy a tour, can access these tantalizing tales from the comfort of their own home, on YouTube!

Along with the new channel, new tour events for participants include a haunted pub crawl, haunted walk through Griffintown, and up Mount Royal. All tours are offered in French or English.

Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”

With events scheduled from now until fall, this is your chance to get a glimpse Montreal’s closeted skeletons and see the city from a completely new perspective.

To purchase tickets or reserve a private tour, click here.