New BIXI bike season kicks off across Montreal tomorrow

Just in time for the Easter long weekend, BIXI bikes will officially launch its 2022 campaign on Wednesday across Montreal.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, BIXI Montreal announced that it would launch its season two days earlier than planned, kicking into gear on April 13 at 10 am.

Celebrating 50 million total BIXI rides to date, Montreal’s bike-sharing service will host an additional 490 electric bikes, 31 new stations, and 765 more docking points for the spring, summer, and fall biking seasons.

Montreal was the first city in North America to inaugurate the bike-sharing service in 2009 and reached its highest ridership in 2021.

“We are very pleased that we are able to launch the BIXI season early again this year! Our users will be able to enjoy this long-awaited moment over the Easter long weekend and try our electric bikes if they haven’t already,” says Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI Montreal. “We are seeing more and more of the electric BIXIs on the streets, and those who have already used them can confirm: you will fall in love with this fun, fast, convenient and budget-friendly mode of transportation! We are excited to take to the streets with you to celebrate BIXI’s 50 million trips.”

New stations have been added near the University of Montreal and HEC Montreal to help better serve the student population. In the areas around the Olympic Village and Atwater Market, new stations will also be added to meet what BIXI calls a “steadily-increasing demand.”

BIXISTs can also expect more docking points in the downtown core and across many of Montreal’s natural parks ( Île-de-la-Visitation, Bois-de-Saraguay, and Bois-de-Liesse).

The BIXI Seasonal Membership is currently on sale for $83, offering unlimited rides from April until November. Monthly fees go for $18 this season, and one-way passes cost $1 to unlock and ¢15 per minute for regular BIXIs and ¢30 for electric bikes.

Happy and safe travels!