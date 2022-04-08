One of the best terraces in Old Montreal opens next week

We might not yet be enjoying the warm spring weather but a clear indicator that we’re heading in the right direction is in the cards for next week: terrace season.

It doesn’t matter if you spell it terrace, terrasse, or call it a patio, dining and drinking outside just hits different.

La Terrasse William Gray has announced it will reopen its doors (its outdoors) on April 14. Regarded as one of the best terraces in Montreal, enjoy the highest restaurant view of the Old Port, complete with covered and heated spaces to keep you and your friends warm while scarfing back some good eats and refreshing drinks.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Terrasse William Gray Executive Chef O’Neil Leblanc says the spot will offer “novelty both in terms of food and cocktails.” The chef says the Old Port restaurant is focusing on local product, tasty cuisine, and an impressive selection of cocktails and wines.

For dinner service and happy hour, Terrasse William Gray will offer charcuterie boards, tartars, and trendy new dishes.

For drinks, the new menu will feature an arrangement of flavours, including takes on the classic mojitos and sangrias, and signature cocktails made by William Gray’s in-house mixologists.

Enjoy breathtaking panorama views of the Old Port at Terrasse William Gray on Thursdays an Fridays from 4 pm to 9 pm and from noon to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Considering the spot’s popularity and the fact that we’ve been cooped inside for the entire winter, calling ahead and making a reservation might be a wise move.