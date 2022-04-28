As we head into the last weekend of April, good ol’ Mother Nature is giving us a few consecutive days of double-digit weather.

April was full of rain, chilly temperatures, and an unenjoyable snowstorm.

But The Weather Network’s weekend forecast for Montreal looks quite lovely.

According to the weather agency, temperatures will get steadily warmer over the next three days, settling to a weekend high of 15ºC on Sunday. Comparatively, it is currently a brisk 3ºC in Montreal.

What’s more, the first day of May is expected to bring 14 marvellous hours of sunshine.

Kicking off the first full week of May, temperatures are expected to be 19ºC on Monday and 18ºC on Tuesday as Montrealers seek the first elusive 20ºC day of the season.

We’re getting there, Montreal. We’re so close.