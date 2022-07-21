Comin' in hot: 19 things to do in Montreal this toasty weekend
Don’t look now but there are only two weekends left in July. So, if you really want to get a good feel of summer events worth checking out in Montreal, this might be the perfect time to dive in.
Temperatures are expected to feel like over 35ºC all weekend so it seems like the city’s events will be just as hot as Montreal.
Don’t forget to keep cool, folks.
Here’s what should be on your radar across the island this weekend.
FestiFleurs
How about a little sunflower power this weekend? Because a spectacular flower field is ripe for the picking.
A summertime flower festival, FestiFleurs, is kicking off at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac — a smooth 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
The flower festival itself has over 100 varieties of plants, ranging from daisies, lavenders, marigolds, and zinnias, in an assortment of sizes and colours.
When: July 22 to 31
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, nighttime shoot 6:30 to 10 pm (July 23 & 30 only)
Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, (75 Coteau-du-Lac, QC-201)
Price: $6 to $21, depending on bouquet size
The Nasty Show
The Nasty Show is back and will be hands-down the filthiest show of the entire Just For Laughs festival. Prepare for a night of kill-or-be-killed comedy featuring some of comedy’s dirtiest minds, and see for yourself why this is one of the festival’s longest-running shows.
Hosted by the one and only Big Jay Oakerson and joined by Josh Adam Meyers, Liza Treyger, Robert Kelly, Sophie Buddle, and Yamaneika Saunders!
When: July 22 to 28
Time: 7 and 9:30 pm
Where: MTelus
Price: $51.98, available online
Oka National Park
Oka National Park boasts a gorgeous beach and a stunning view of Lake Deux Montagnes if you need to cool off this weekend.
The park offers a variety of activities including canoeing, kayaking, biking, and pedal boating, or you can simply relax on the cozy sand.
The beach offers numerous picnic tables and several charcoal barbecues to use at your disposal. A lifeguard is also always on duty.
When: From now until September 5
Time: 8 am to 7 pm
Where: 2020 Chemin d’Oka
Price: Free
Just for the Culture
Just for the Culture (formerly known as The Ethnic Show) is a complete celebration of diversity, inclusion, and funny people. Have a chuckle as a variety of comedians take the stage to talk from their perspectives about what culture means to them. Hosted by the very funny Alonzo Boden and featuring Dave Merheje, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rabliauskas, Sheng Wang, Yannis Pappas, and Zainab Johnson!
When: June 21 to 28
Time: 7 & 9:30 pm
Where: Club Soda
Price: $63.24, available online
Fantasia Film Festival
The 26th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival opened its curtains last week, offering moviegoers more than 100 feature films from across the globe.
The film fest is a great place to discover new filmmakers, actors, studios, and yes, monsters. The fest specializes in independent horror flicks but also has a great collection of drama, animation, comedies, and thrillers — a little something for everyone.
When: From now until August 3
Time: Various times
Where: Concordia Hall and J.A de Sève cinemas
Price: $14 per film
Mosaïcultures Québec 2022
If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.
From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”
The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”
When: From now until October 10
Time: 10 am to sundown
Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O
Price: $12.50 to $60, available online
L’Expédition végétale
A huge flying greenhouse has landed at the site of Montreal’s Jardin Botanique.
Courtesy of a French team, the garden is a “flying plant exhibition” called the Aéroflorale II, a flying greenhouse that travels the world collecting plants.
On each stopover, its team of scientists presents the latest findings in the field of botanics.
The team and greenhouse, known collectively as L’Expédition végétale, is interested in native plants and their photovoltaic properties (the ability to produce energy) and will be conducting research on-site at the Jardin botanique for the rest of July.
When: From now until July 31
Time: 10 am to 10 pm (last access to site at 9 pm)
Where: Jardin botanique, 4101 rue Sherbrooke Est
Price: $11 to $22 (access to the entire Jardins Botanique site), available online
Le Grand PoutineFest – Vieux-Port de Montréal
The eighth annual edition of Le Grand PoutineFest is entering its second weekend. The fest is a travelling celebration of Quebec’s signature food.
Until July 31, foodies at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Beach will have free access to an event site, where more than six street food trucks will be offering over 20 different combinations of fries, sauce, and fresh cheese.
When: From now until July 31
Times: Noon to 9 pm
Where: Clock Tower Beach
The Secret Show
Montreal’s newest comedy club is hosting a free show this weekend, in case you want to laugh but the Just For Laughs prices are a bit too steep.
The venue is secretive about who’s performing. But come on, it’s free. You can’t really complain regardless of who it is…
When: Saturday, July 23
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: 3rd Floor Comedy Club, 2015 rue Cresent
Price: Free
Violet Chachki
Montreal drag fans will rejoice in learning that Violet Chachki is performing in Montreal this weekend.
The queen, who who was crowned the season seven winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2015, will be in town this Friday as part of her ongoing A Lot More Me tour.
When: Friday, July 22
Time: 8 pm
Where: L’Olympia
Price: $60 – $161, available online
Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
Check out music, food, and performances from the cultures of Africa, West Indies, and Latin America at the 36th edition of Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, which sums up this Sunday.
When: From now until July 24
Time: Varies
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Free admission, shows vary
Piknic Electronik
Piknic Électronik is back this weekend, offering up six different DJs at two stages to really ramp up your Sunday.
Sundays are usually for relaxing but not in Montreal during the summer. This weekend’s set includes Ellen Allien, Ledisko, David Orin, Laure, and Mitch Oliver.
When: Sunday, July 24
Time: 2 to 9 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $25, available online
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”
Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.
When: From now until January 15
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Centre
Price: Free, reservations required
Frida Kahlo – The Life of An Icon
Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.
When: July 21 to 24
Time: 10 am to 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am to 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art – 2020 William Street
Price: $27.58 to $40.23, available online
KOOZA – Cirque du Soleil
July in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.
KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.
When: July 21 to 31 (no Mondays)
Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm
Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal
Price: From $54, available online
Uplå
You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.
Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.
What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open year-round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow.
The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.
When: Year-round
Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm
Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire
Price: $20 to $30
Tam-Tams
Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?
The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.
An absolute Montreal summer must-do.
When: Every Sunday in July
Time: Noon until sunset
Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
When: From now until July 31
Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm
Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Cap-Saint-Jacques National Park Beach
This regional West Island park is home to some of the best beaches on the island if you need a weekend dip. There is a natural-sand beach and a secluded bay but also calm waters ideal for swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, and pedal boats.
When: From now until late August
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
Where: 20099 Boul Gouin O, Pierrefonds
Price: Free