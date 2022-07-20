10 gorgeous beaches you can day trip to from Montreal
Montreal is not a beach town. It may want to be, but you often need to venture out and drive a little to find a decent spot to plant your umbrella.
Luckily, our surroundings feature a wide variety of beaches to check out this summer, some close, some farther away.
So pack the car, grab your friends, and head to the beach already — it’s summertime!
Oka National Park
Oka National Park boasts a gorgeous beach and a stunning view of Lake Deux Montagnes. The park offers a variety of activities including canoeing, kayaking, biking, and pedal boating or you can simply relax on the cozy sand.
The beach offers numerous picnic tables and several charcoal barbeques to use at your disposal. A lifeguard is always on duty.
When: Until September 5
Time: 8 am – 7 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 59 km
Plage Saint-Zotique
This stunning beach set on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River in the township of Saint-Zotique, roughly an hour west of Montreal.
Plage Saint-Zotique is the perfect spot for a beach getaway without spending too much money. It’s got warm sand, tiki-inspired beach umbrellas, paddle boats, a playground, and a volleyball court.
When: Until September 5
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 68 km
Jean-Doré Beach
Jean-Doré Beach is situated on Parc Jean Drapeau and has nice golden sand and clear water. What makes it even more appealing is that it’s very close to downtown and easily accessible by bike or public transit.
With a wide swimming area of more than 15,000 square metres, both kids and grown-ups can enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach without going far.
When: Until August 28
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Cost: 3-13 years: $4.50, 14 years and over: $9
Distance from Montreal: 15 km
Pointe-Calumet Beach
Pointe-Calumet Beach gets too much of a “party vibe” because it hosts the famous Beachclub parties in the summer. But it offers a secluded, quiet alternative for beach-goers who just want to relax in front of the Lake Deux Montagnes.
When: Until late September
Time: Monday to Friday: 10 am – 6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12 pm – 7 pm
Cost: Monday to Friday: $12, Saturday and Sunday: $15
Distance from Montreal: 53 km
Saint-Timothée Beach
The Saint-Timothée beach is located on Ile-Papineau in Valleyfield and is a nice alternative to the lakeside beaches. The Saint-Timothée beach faces the St Lawrence River and can offer some pretty decent waves. There is an enclosed section for the young ones and a nice beachside bike path.
When: Until September 11
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Cost: 5-15 years and 65 and older: $6, 16 years and older: $10
Distance from Montreal: 50 km
Saint-Gabriel Beach
Saint-Gabriel Beach is a trek from Montreal but ideal for people who enjoy the wilderness. With a total surface area of 10.5 sq km and an average depth of 28 metres, Lake Maskinongé is an ideal spot for watersports, swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and sailing.
Sainte Gabriel Beach is full of vacationers every summer for people who really want to get out of the city.
When: Until mid-September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 115 km
Lac Saint-Joseph Beach
The beach at Lac Saint-Joseph is the only place in Quebec where you will find real coconut palm trees. Albeit imported, it’s still awesome.
Lac Saint-Joseph Beach is located on a campsite so after your drive down, spend a few days. The beach has a ton of outdoor activities including fishing, water slides, rowboats, and jet-skiing. The beach itself stretches for an entire kilometre.
When: Until early September
Time: Open 24 hours a day, lifeguards on duty from 8 am to 9 pm
Cost: 3-12 years: $10, 13-17 years: $12, 18 and older: $15
Distance from Montreal: 258 km
l’Île Charron Beach
The l’Îl Charron Beach is located on the south shore of Longueuil and offers a great beachside view and swimming on the St Lawrence River. The beach is equipped with a boat launch, volleyball courts, a picnic area, and a disc golf course.
When: Until early September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 30 km
Lac Simon Beach
Lac Simon Beach is located on the secluded side of Lake Barriere in Chénéville, the Outaouais region of Quebec. Lac Simon Beach gives off a very exotic feel: the sand is gorgeous and off-white and there’s a giant pier overlooking the beach. The boats and sea-doos give off a good amount of waves that trickle back towards the beach.
When: Until early September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 168 km
Cap-Saint-Jacques National Park Beach
This regional West Island park is home to some of the best beaches on the island. There is a natural sand beach and a secluded bay but also calm waters ideal for swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, and pedal boats.
When: Until late August
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Cost: Free
Distance from Montreal: 38 km