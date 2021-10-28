16 things to do in Montreal this weekend: October 29 to 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Horror Montreal (@rhpsmtl)

The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America returns this year, appropriately falling on Halloween night.

A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.

The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, AKA a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.

Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re supposed to yell “slut.”

Get dressed up and have a night.

When: October 31

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie

Price: $15

Pointe-à-Callière, the museum of archaeology and history in Old Montreal, is hosting an exhibit all about the history of the circus.

From the first European and American circus troops to today’s international shows, the circus has been entertaining audiences for nearly 300 years. Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022

Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale

Price: $16 – $24

An outdoor costume party is happening on Crescent Street this Halloweekend.

On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.

This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.

When: October 29 & 30

Time: 6 pm – 11 pm

Where: Crescent Street

Price: Free with a reserved ticket

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this weekend, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.

There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes.

When: October 28 – 31

Time: 6:30 – 9 pm

Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir

Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online

There’s only one week left to catch THE INFINITE, a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Maybe you want to substitute a spooky Halloween event for some music and introspection? In the dark.

Get ready to shiver during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.

From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life, offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.

When: Thursday, October 28

Time: 7 and 9:15 pm

Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

Price: $40, available online

Haunted Downtown

If you love learning about Montreal's history along with the supernatural, Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal will be conducting paranormal investigations in Griffintown and the Old Port this weekend. The tour also features a deep dive into the "Legend of the Red Cross," paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub. The popular tour is praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill. For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Downtown website. When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: Norman Bethune Square

An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light

Montreal's Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns thanks to the Gardens of Light. This is your last chance to check it out! When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50