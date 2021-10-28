Events

16 things to do in Montreal this weekend: October 29 to 31

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 28 2021, 8:14 pm
16 things to do in Montreal this weekend: October 29 to 31
Shutterstock

Halloween weekend is upon us, and Montreal is in full spooky spirit.

Since the holiday is on Sunday, you’ve got the whole weekend to celebrate.

But if dressing up and watching scary movies is not for you, that’s okay as there’s still plenty of events on our list that let you embrace fall — sans tricks or treats

Here are a bunch of things to keep on your radar in Montreal this Halloween weekend.

Let’s send October off in style

Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rocky Horror Montreal (@rhpsmtl)

The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America returns this year, appropriately falling on Halloween night.

A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.

The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, AKA a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.

Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re supposed to yell “slut.”

Get dressed up and have a night.

When: October 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie
Price: $15

It’s Circus Time!

Pointe-à-Callière

Pointe-à-Callière, the museum of archaeology and history in Old Montreal, is hosting an exhibit all about the history of the circus.

From the first European and American circus troops to today’s international shows, the circus has been entertaining audiences for nearly 300 years. Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

First annual Halloween on Crescent

Eventbrite

An outdoor costume party is happening on Crescent Street this Halloweekend.

On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.

This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.

When: October 29 & 30
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm
Where: Crescent Street
Price: Free with a reserved ticket

Halloween light show – Illumi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Illumi (@illumicavalia)

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this weekend, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.

There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes.

When: October 28 – 31
Time: 6:30 – 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online

THE INFINITE

There’s only one week left to catch THE INFINITE, a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Candlelight Halloween Concerts

Maybe you want to substitute a spooky Halloween event for some music and introspection? In the dark.

Get ready to shiver during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.

From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life, offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.

When: Thursday, October 28
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online

Haunted Downtown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haunted Montréal (@hauntedmontreal)

If you love learning about Montreal’s history along with the supernatural, Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city.

Haunted Montreal will be conducting paranormal investigations in Griffintown and the Old Port this weekend.

The tour also features a deep dive into the “Legend of the Red Cross,” paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub.

The popular tour is praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill.

For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Downtown website.

When: Saturday, October 30
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50

An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns thanks to the Gardens of Light.

This is your last chance to check it out!

When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $8.25 – $16.50

Pumpkinferno

How about marvel at tens of thousands of pumpkins this weekend?

Because Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.

Photo worthy, for sure.

When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2
Price: $20

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Housed inside the Palais des Congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

The walkthrough experience of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists offers a stimulating and soothing sensory walkthrough experience.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

Fright Fest – La Ronde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

If you’re looking for thrills and frills this weekend, look no further than La Ronde’s frightening Halloween events calendar.

Fright Fest features fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

After you’re done screaming for your life on Le Ednor, get chased around the park by ghouls and monsters.

When: From now until October 31
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm (opens at 1 pm on Saturdays)
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99

Halloween Drag Brunch

Drag queens, good food, and spooky vibes. What’s not to like?

This majestic trio makes up one of the city’s most unique upcoming seasonal events: Halloween Drag Brunch at Time Out Market.

The October 31 brunch will be hosted by none other than Montreal drag legend Barbada de Barbades, and will feature some of the city’s top queens.

HalloQueen.

When: Sunday, October 31
Time: 12 pm & 3 pm
Where: Time Out Market, Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Saint-Catherine St W
Price: $85 for a table of two

Ferme Marineau – Pumpkin patch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ferme Marineau (@fermemarineau)

If you haven’t had enough pumpkins yet this season, Laval’s Ferme Marineau has more than 50,000 ripe for the picking.

The pumpkin patch has been in operation since 1927 and offers guests a wheelbarrow in order to capture and transport as many pumpkins as you can.

The farm has an impressive selection of fall-based activities on-site, including pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling (which is exactly what it sounds like), a giant pumpkin house, corn maze, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and of course, food and drink.

When: October 29 – 31
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4356 Boulevard Dagenais Ouest, Laval
Price: $4

Halloween roller disco party

If rollerblading on a smooth surface to the even smoother sounds of the 70s sounds like a good Halloween time to you, then you’re in luck. This weekend, Roller Disco Montreal is hosting a Halloween-themed party, and everyone’s invited.

The roller disco-a-thon takes place at Arena LeRinque in Mont-Royal for a smooth $20.

And yes, you’re encouraged to dress up.

When: October 31
Time: 7 – 8:30 pm
Where: Arena LeRinque , 8355 Chemin Montview
Price: $20

La Voûte Halloween

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Voûte (@lavoutemontreal)

Speaking of dressing up, Club La Voûte is hosting hundreds of costumed guests at its Halloween Ball.

The event is inspired by supermodel Heidi Klum and the legendary parties she held in the former Banque Royale.

Get ready for spooky music, dancing, and thrilling costumes. This one is wild.

When: October 31
Time: 9 pm
Where: 360 rue Saint Jacques

SOS Halloween

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOS Labyrinthe (@soslabyrinthe)

A two-kilometre maze in the Old Port has been transformed into an all-out spooky season puzzle.

A “zany creature” is set to be roaming the grounds. Thematic decor, festive atmosphere, and military costumes will also be part of the Halloween celebration.

Halloween lovers will also delight in learning that maze attendees who show up in costume will receive a 15% discount.

When: From now until October 31
Time: 11 am – 5:30 pm (Groups must reserve times in advance)
Where: SOS Labyrinthe, Hangar 16, 360 Rue de la Commune E
Price: $15.75 – $19.75

Festival SPASM

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Festival SPASM (@festival_spasm)

The SPASM film festival, which has been screening horror films since mid-October, concludes this weekend with a huge costumed Halloween bash.

The annual short film festival offers exciting movies from gore to thrillers, science fiction, drama, and of course, horror.

The scare fest screens in various venues throughout Montreal, including the iconic Club Soda and Theatre Plaza.

When: From now until October 31
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Montreal
Price: $40 – $75

Citrouilleville

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CitrouilleVille (@citrouilleville)

Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, pumpkin picking, and the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.

When: October 30 and 31
Hours: 9:30 am – 9 pm on Saturday, 9:30 pm – 5 pm on Sunday
Address: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique
Price: $10 – $15, free for children under two

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT