16 things to do in Montreal this weekend: October 29 to 31
Halloween weekend is upon us, and Montreal is in full spooky spirit.
Since the holiday is on Sunday, you’ve got the whole weekend to celebrate.
But if dressing up and watching scary movies is not for you, that’s okay as there’s still plenty of events on our list that let you embrace fall — sans tricks or treats
Here are a bunch of things to keep on your radar in Montreal this Halloween weekend.
Let’s send October off in style
Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal
View this post on Instagram
The largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America returns this year, appropriately falling on Halloween night.
A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.
The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, AKA a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.
Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re supposed to yell “slut.”
Get dressed up and have a night.
When: October 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie
Price: $15
It’s Circus Time!
Pointe-à-Callière, the museum of archaeology and history in Old Montreal, is hosting an exhibit all about the history of the circus.
From the first European and American circus troops to today’s international shows, the circus has been entertaining audiences for nearly 300 years. Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.
When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24
First annual Halloween on Crescent
An outdoor costume party is happening on Crescent Street this Halloweekend.
On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.
This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.
Halloween light show – Illumi
View this post on Instagram
Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this weekend, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.
Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.
There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes.
When: October 28 – 31
Time: 6:30 – 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online
THE INFINITE
There’s only one week left to catch THE INFINITE, a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)
Candlelight Halloween Concerts
View this post on Instagram
Maybe you want to substitute a spooky Halloween event for some music and introspection? In the dark.
Get ready to shiver during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.
From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life, offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.
When: Thursday, October 28
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online
Haunted Downtown
View this post on Instagram
If you love learning about Montreal’s history along with the supernatural, Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city.
Haunted Montreal will be conducting paranormal investigations in Griffintown and the Old Port this weekend.
The tour also features a deep dive into the “Legend of the Red Cross,” paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub.
The popular tour is praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill.
For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Downtown website.
When: Saturday, October 30
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50
An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light
View this post on Instagram
Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns thanks to the Gardens of Light.
This is your last chance to check it out!
When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $8.25 – $16.50
Pumpkinferno
View this post on Instagram
How about marvel at tens of thousands of pumpkins this weekend?
Because Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.
Photo worthy, for sure.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2
Price: $20
RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion
View this post on Instagram
Housed inside the Palais des Congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.
The walkthrough experience of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists offers a stimulating and soothing sensory walkthrough experience.
When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online