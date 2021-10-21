There's a roller disco party happening in Montreal this Halloween
Calling all disco lovers and spooky season enthusiasts.
If rollerblading on a smooth surface to the even smoother sounds of the 70s sounds like a good time to you, then you’re in luck. Next weekend, Roller Disco Montreal is hosting a Halloween-themed party, and everyone’s invited.
The roller disco-a-thon takes place at Arena LeRinque in Mont-Royal for a smooth $20.
The party gets going at 7 pm on Halloween night. Food and beverages are available to purchase, and you can rent your very own pair of vintage roller skates to fully immerse yourself in the aesthetic.
Most importantly, there are also plenty of secret prizes to be won, so be sure to hold on to your ticket.
Costumes are welcomed but not mandatory. If you do dress up, be sure to bring your friends. That way you can go as The Village People.
For more information and tickets, click here.
Halloween roller disco party
When: October 31
Time: 7 – 8:30 pm
Where: Arena LeRinque , 8355 Chemin Montview
Price: $20