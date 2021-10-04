Farm outside Montreal has more than 50,000 pumpkins ripe for the picking

If you and the squad want to fill up a car with pumpkins this fall, this farm outside of Montreal might be tough to top.

Laval’s Ferme Marineau, a pumpkin patch that has been in operation since 1927, has over 50,000 pumpkins that are ripe for the picking.

The farm even gives guests a wheelbarrow in order to capture and transport as many pumpkins as you can.

The farm has an impressive selection of fall-based activities on-site including pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling (which is exactly what it sounds like), a giant pumpkin house, corn maze, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and of course, food and drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferme Marineau (@fermemarineau)

Admission costs a smooth $4 and the pumpkin patch is open every day until the end of October (depending on pumpkin availability).

Ferme Marineau – Pumpkin patch

When: Weekends from now until the end of October

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4356 Boulevard Dagenais Ouest, Laval

Price: $4