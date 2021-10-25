A free Halloween movie party is coming to downtown Montreal this week

A costume party is happening on Crescent this Halloweekend. The best part? Attendance is 100% free.

On October 29 and 30, come dressed in your spooky costume to watch classic Halloween movies like E.T. and Beetlejuice (original versions in English with French subtitles). The event will also feature DJs and other outdoor live entertainment.

This year marks the first edition of Halloween on Crescent Street in Montreal. The two-day party, happening between Sainte-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will take up a good chunk of the downtown area.

The Halloween festivities get started at 6 pm on both nights and don’t stop till 11 pm. But make sure to reserve your spot and get your ticket ASAP because before you know it, they’ll be all gone.

For tickets and more information, click here.

First annual Halloween on Crescent

Where: Crescent Street

When: October 29 – October 30

Time: 6 pm – 11 pm

Price: Free with a reserved ticket