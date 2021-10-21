Dazzling Halloween light show kicks off just outside of Montreal next week

Halloween is usually associated with dim lights and spooky spots, but this month, Montreal will be shining bright with all types of monsters, ghosts, and witches.

Illumi is hosting a brand new edition of its outdoor light show starting on October 28, showcasing everything Halloween.

Overall, Illumi has 19 magical light universes, including 14 upcoming Halloween sites and sights. The exhibit has a staggering 25 million LED lights and can be accessed by foot or car as a drive-thru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illumi (@illumicavalia)

The site will shine bright with Halloween creatures, thousands of illuminated pumpkins, and soundtracks from classic horror films.

The site opens at 6:30 pm every night and prices range from $15.65 to $21.75.

Get your cameras ready.

When: October 28 – 31

Time: 6:30 – 9 pm

Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir

Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online