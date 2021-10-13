If you haven’t switched your focus over to Halloween yet, now might be a good time.

To help with your seasonal transition, Upper Canada Village is hosting its annual pumpkin lantern festival.

Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

An hour and 40-minute drive from the island of Montreal, the award-winning Pumpkinferno features a pumpkin planetarium and park, historic village and fur trading museum, vineyard, and witch exhibition to get you ready for Halloween.

There’s also, of course, pumpkin pie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

A COVID-19 vaccine passport is not required to get on the site because it is outdoors, but guests must wear face coverings inside the gift shop and restaurants.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2

Price: $20