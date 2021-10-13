EventsHalloween

Tyler Jadah
Oct 13 2021, 7:06 am
@uppercanadavill/Instagram

If you haven’t switched your focus over to Halloween yet, now might be a good time.

To help with your seasonal transition, Upper Canada Village is hosting its annual pumpkin lantern festival.

Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.

An hour and 40-minute drive from the island of Montreal, the award-winning Pumpkinferno features a pumpkin planetarium and park, historic village and fur trading museum, vineyard, and witch exhibition to get you ready for Halloween.

There’s also, of course, pumpkin pie.

A COVID-19 vaccine passport is not required to get on the site because it is outdoors, but guests must wear face coverings inside the gift shop and restaurants.

Pumpkinferno

When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada  Village – County Road 2
Price: $20

