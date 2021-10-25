Best Montreal neighbourhoods to go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Trick or treating is serious business. If you’re after the most candy for you or your kid, then you’re going to want to strategically decide where to trick or treat.

After all, you don’t want to wind up wandering dimly lit streets with zero Halloween decorations. Luckily, we’ve got the deets on the best neighbourhoods to go trick or treating this Halloween. They’re vibrant, full of families, a high density of houses, and most importantly, chock full of delicious candy. You might want to upgrade to a bigger bag.

After last year’s lacklustre Halloween, let’s hope 2021 will be one for the books! Whether you’re trick-or-treating with friends, your little ones or on your own, here are the best neighbourhoods in Montreal for trick-or-treating for candy and decorations.

Plateau-Mont-Royal

There has been an influx of families moving to The Plateau in recent years. Apartment complexes, duplexes, and houses are all pretty close, so you can grab a big haul without having to go too far.

We recommend heading near Parc Lafontaine; it’s sure to be a candy mecca.

Westmount

Westmount is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Montreal. The mountainside neighbourhood is absolutely stunning, has an abundance of families, and is a great place to spend Halloween. If you don’t mind hiking uphill, that is.

It’s quiet, family-friendly, and you can bet houses are going to be giving away some pretty high-end candy.

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Rosemont is one of the most festive neighbourhoods in the entire city. If you love Halloween (I’m talking about all the spooky aspects, not just the candy), then Rosemont is a must. In addition to the streets upon streets of houses giving out candy, Rosemont features a haunted alley complete with costumed actors giving out candy and ensuring things get a little bit scary…

NDG

NDG is a trick-or-treating hot spot. The decorations are great, there’s a good selection of parks, it’s easily walkable, and the candy haul is pretty solid.

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

Villeray, recently voted one of the best neighbourhoods in the world, is extremely festive and beautiful and safe for a Halloween stroll.

You’ll find a bunch of houses decorated in the Halloween spirit, and the candy return is pretty top-notch.

Outremont

Similar to Westmount, Outremont is also known as being affluent. The neighbourhood has many families, it’s quiet, not very traffic-heavy, and very festive. Prepare for some good candy (maybe even the regular-sized candy bars).