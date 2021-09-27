If you’re looking for thrills and frills, look no further than La Ronde’s spook-tacular Halloween events calendar.

After a one-year hiatus, La Ronde is bringing Fright Fest back throughout the month of October.

This year’s edition, which kicks off on October 2, will feature fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

“Our signature event featuring our talented scare actors and bone-chilling haunted attractions is unlike any other, and is tailor-made for Halloween enthusiasts of all ages,” said La Ronde park president Sophie Emond.

For Thrills by Day, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Fright Fest by experiencing the park’s Halloween-themed shows: Freaky Monsters and Ribambelle Shows.

But, be warned, after 5:30 pm, the park will become more terrifying than ever.

The famous Chainsaw Guys, Roaming Souls, and other creatures will be unleashed to wreak havoc on the innocent. And after sunset, it’s Fright by Night with chilling scare zones like the Vampire Lair, Zombie Camp and Demon’s Hell.

The festival will also showcase haunted houses with the return of Evil Circus 3D, Nightmares, District 510 – in the dark, and Cursed Farm.

So, if you thought the rides at La Ronde were scary before, get ready to experience some next-level adrenaline at Fright Fest.

For tickets and/or more information on Laronde’s Fright Fest schedule, click here.

When: October 2 – October 31, 2021

Where: La Ronde

Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99