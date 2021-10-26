Here is what Montreal's weather is expected to be like on Halloween night

If you and your little ones are planning on trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Montreal, you might want to bring an extra pair of socks because the weather is looking a little bit scary.
October 31 is expected to be cloudy (eerie) with periods of showers and feel like 10ºC, according to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast.
The weather agency is calling for only 1 to 3 mm of rainfall on Halloween night but up to 25 mm of rainfall is expected throughout the day on Saturday.
- You might also like:
- Best fast-food Halloween treats to get across Canada
- A free Halloween movie party is coming to downtown Montreal this week
- Best Montreal neighbourhoods to go trick-or-treating this Halloween
With only one hour of sunshine expected throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, it’s looking like a wet and damp Halloween in Montreal.
As if the evil Halloween spirits had a hand in the forecast, it’s expected to be sunny in Montreal leading up to the weekend.
Now might be a good time to incorporate raincoats and rubber boots into your kid’s Halloween costume.