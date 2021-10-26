Here is what Montreal's weather is expected to be like on Halloween night

If you and your little ones are planning on trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Montreal, you might want to bring an extra pair of socks because the weather is looking a little bit scary.

October 31 is expected to be cloudy (eerie) with periods of showers and feel like 10ºC, according to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast.

The weather agency is calling for only 1 to 3 mm of rainfall on Halloween night but up to 25 mm of rainfall is expected throughout the day on Saturday.

With only one hour of sunshine expected throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, it’s looking like a wet and damp Halloween in Montreal.

As if the evil Halloween spirits had a hand in the forecast, it’s expected to be sunny in Montreal leading up to the weekend.

Now might be a good time to incorporate raincoats and rubber boots into your kid’s Halloween costume.