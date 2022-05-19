13 awesome things to do this long weekend in Montreal: May 20 to 23

Oh baby, it’s a long weekend in Montreal.

And not just any long weekend, it’s the unofficial start to summer which means BBQs, flower planting, and cottage season get underway.

There’s also a slew of great things to do in Montreal. From stand-up shows to beer, tulips, a Bridgerton ball, and everything in between, here’s what’s doing across the island from May 20 to 23.

Be sure to stock up on essentials as various offices will be closed, celebrating Victoria Day on Monday.

As seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Just For Laughs, and the CTV Comedy Channel, Scott Faulconbridge is an internationally recognized force for funny. From shopping to parenting, take-out to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life.

He’ll be joined by local emcees and openers from Montreal comedians.

Have a laugh or two this long weekend.

When: May 19 – 21

Time: 8 and 10:30 pm (on Friday and Saturday)

Where: The Comedy Nest

Price: $6 – $17.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.

When: Starting May 19

Time: 4 & 8 pm

Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal

Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.

Be sure to reserve your spot online.

When: From now until September

Time: Wednesday 5 – 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday, 10 am – 12 am; Saturday 9 am – 12 am; Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: 301 Rue Saint-Antoine O

Price: $24 – $32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave

Price: $8.25 – $16.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Take to the friendly skies of Montreal this weekend.

Dorval Aviation is offering professional city tours from the comfort of a Cessna — a single-engine light aircraft taking off out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

The 45-minute flight climbs to 1,500 feet and flies over all the city’s gorgeous landmarks for a cool $300.

Think of all the photo ops…

When: Every day

Time: 8 am – 5 pm

Where: Take off from YUL Airport

Price: $300 each, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guillaume Charlaix (@guillaumecharlaix)

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $18.75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pointe-à-Callière (@pointeacalliere)

They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.

For the first time in Quebec, a museum showcasing the National Museum of Denmark’s magnificent Viking collection has arrived in Montreal. Last week, the “VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas” exhibit kicked off at the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Museum of Archaeology and History and will remain open to the public until October.

When: From now until October 10

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays

Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal

Price: $8 – $25