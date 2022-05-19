13 awesome things to do this long weekend in Montreal: May 20 to 23
Oh baby, it’s a long weekend in Montreal.
And not just any long weekend, it’s the unofficial start to summer which means BBQs, flower planting, and cottage season get underway.
There’s also a slew of great things to do in Montreal. From stand-up shows to beer, tulips, a Bridgerton ball, and everything in between, here’s what’s doing across the island from May 20 to 23.
Be sure to stock up on essentials as various offices will be closed, celebrating Victoria Day on Monday.
Mondial de la Bière
Is there a better way to kick off the long Victoria Day weekend in Montreal than the continent’s biggest beer festival?
When: May 19 to 22
Time: Thursday – Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 9 pm
Where: Windsor Station and Rio Tinto Yard, 1160 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal (Between Peel and de la Montagne)
Price: Free admission, coupons required for beer tasting
Festival Metro Metro
A three-day urban music festival is kicking off in front of the Olympic Stadium this weekend, hosting the likes of Trippie Redd, Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, and many more.
When: May 20 – 22
Time: Friday, 2 pm – 11 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 1 pm – 11 pm
Where: Esplanade du Parc olympique
Price: Starting at $127, available online
La Ronde Opening
Quebec’s largest amusement park is opening for the 2022 season this weekend. In an email with Daily Hive, La Ronde says it’s reopening without any restrictions and has a completely new culinary menu to go along with its classic thrill rides.
When: Starting May 21
Time: 10:30 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: One-day tickets start at $37.99
Piknic Électronik Montréal
Food trucks, electronic music, DJs, and outdoor partying all summer — what more do you need?
Montreal’s iconic Piknic Electronik returns to the city this weekend for its weekly summerlong stay, from May 22 to October 2.
In celebration of its kickoff, Piknic is going back-t0-back shows on Sunday and Monday featuring the likes Breakbot & Irfane, Darius, Sugarface Belfo, Sierra, and more.
When: May 22 & 23
Time: 2 pm – 8 pm
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $20
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal, starting this weekend (and then until the end of June).
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
When: Various sessions starting May 19
Time: Various time slots in 90-minute intervals
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal
Price: Starts at $49
U-Pick Tulip Field
Spring fanatics, be aware: multicoloured U-Pick tulip field is now open in Laval boasting 600,000 flowers.
Tulipe.ca’s second metro Montreal area garden has opened in Laval, offering flower fans an 88,000-sq-ft tulip oasis at $2 a pop.
Aside from picking the gorgeous flowers yourself, the Laval location is also offering bouquets for sale.
Earlier this week, an Old Port tulip field was open to the masses but it has since closed after running out of flowers.
When: From now until supplies end
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: 1055 Rue Principale, Laval
Price: $20 admission, $2 per tulip picked
Scott Faulconbridge at The Comedy Nest
As seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Just For Laughs, and the CTV Comedy Channel, Scott Faulconbridge is an internationally recognized force for funny. From shopping to parenting, take-out to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life.
He’ll be joined by local emcees and openers from Montreal comedians.
Have a laugh or two this long weekend.
When: May 19 – 21
Time: 8 and 10:30 pm (on Friday and Saturday)
Where: The Comedy Nest
Price: $6 – $17.50, available online
Cirque du Soleil – Kooza
Cirque du Soleil is launching its new show, KOOZA, this weekend — a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, wild costumes, and acrobatic wonder.
When: Starting May 19
Time: 4 & 8 pm
Where: Under The White Big Top, Old Montreal
Price: $121 (Friday), starting at $61 (Saturday & Sunday)
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.
Organizers call the made-in-Montreal exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.” After receiving our very own sneak peek this week, we could not agree more.
Be sure to reserve your spot online.
When: From now until September
Time: Wednesday 5 – 11 pm; Thursday, 10 am – 11 pm; Friday, 10 am – 12 am; Saturday 9 am – 12 am; Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: 301 Rue Saint-Antoine O
Price: $24 – $32
Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?
The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.
It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.
When: Every day
Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm
Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave
Price: $8.25 – $16.50, available online
Montréal City Tour in a Cessna
Take to the friendly skies of Montreal this weekend.
Dorval Aviation is offering professional city tours from the comfort of a Cessna — a single-engine light aircraft taking off out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.
The 45-minute flight climbs to 1,500 feet and flies over all the city’s gorgeous landmarks for a cool $300.
Think of all the photo ops…
When: Every day
Time: 8 am – 5 pm
Where: Take off from YUL Airport
Price: $300 each, available online
Biodôme de Montréal
Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?
The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.
It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $18.75
VIKINGS – Dragons of the Northern Seas
They sailed the seas, conquered great cities, and have now touched down in Montreal.
When: From now until October 10
Time: Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm; closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale, Old Montreal
Price: $8 – $25