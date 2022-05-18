Here's what the $6B REM light-rail network will look like across Montreal (RENDERINGS)
Montreal is currently developing what will become North America’s second-largest public transit network.
The city’s new electronic transit system, the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM), will be interconnected with Montreal’s metro network and will connect 26 stations across the island, offering new routes all across the metropolitan area and suburbs.
Scheduled to open in parts throughout 2023 and 2024, the 67-kilometre light-rail network will link the West Island with downtown, the South Shore, North Shore, and Trudeau International Airport.
The $6.9-billion project, the largest development ever undertaken by Quebec, will replace the Deux-Montagnes line and add a route along the Trans-Canada highway to the West Island.
The network is expected to run 20 hours a day, seven days a week. It will become the fourth-largest automated transportation system in the world, according to the REM, trailing only Singapore (82 km), Dubai (80 km), and Vancouver (68 km).
Here is how the 26 REM stations will be divided, across the Montreal metro area.
Central
- Mont Royal
- Canora (Cote des Neiges)
- McGill
- Bonaventure Central Station
- Bassin Peel
- Ile des Soeurs
West Island
- Deux Montagnes
- Grand Moulin (Deux-Montagnes)
- Sainte-Dorothée
- Île Bigras
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Sunnybrooke
- Sainte Anne de Bellevue
- Kirkland
- Pointe Claire
- Des Sources (Pointe-Claire)
- Technoparc Montreal
- Montreal-Trudeau Airport
- Bois Franc
- Du Ruisseau (Cartierville)
- Montpellier
South Shore
- Panama (Longueuil)
- Du Quartier (Quartier DIX30)
- Rive-Sud
North Shore
- Blainville St-Jerome
Even though the massive transit project has certainly had its fair share of headaches — like changing infrastructure promoters — REM image renderings do an intriguing job of showing the massive scope behind the entire project.
From stations to infrastructure and rail cars, here is how the REM expects the network will look, once fully completed.