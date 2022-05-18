Here's what the $6B REM light-rail network will look like across Montreal (RENDERINGS)

Montreal is currently developing what will become North America’s second-largest public transit network.

The city’s new electronic transit system, the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM), will be interconnected with Montreal’s metro network and will connect 26 stations across the island, offering new routes all across the metropolitan area and suburbs.

Scheduled to open in parts throughout 2023 and 2024, the 67-kilometre light-rail network will link the West Island with downtown, the South Shore, North Shore, and Trudeau International Airport.

The $6.9-billion project, the largest development ever undertaken by Quebec, will replace the Deux-Montagnes line and add a route along the Trans-Canada highway to the West Island.

The network is expected to run 20 hours a day, seven days a week. It will become the fourth-largest automated transportation system in the world, according to the REM, trailing only Singapore (82 km), Dubai (80 km), and Vancouver (68 km).

Here is how the 26 REM stations will be divided, across the Montreal metro area.

Central

Mont Royal

Canora (Cote des Neiges)

McGill

Bonaventure Central Station

Bassin Peel

Ile des Soeurs

West Island

Deux Montagnes

Grand Moulin (Deux-Montagnes)

Sainte-Dorothée

Île Bigras

Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Sunnybrooke

Sainte Anne de Bellevue

Kirkland

Pointe Claire

Des Sources (Pointe-Claire)

Technoparc Montreal

Montreal-Trudeau Airport

Bois Franc

Du Ruisseau (Cartierville)

Montpellier

South Shore

Panama (Longueuil)

Du Quartier (Quartier DIX30)

Rive-Sud

North Shore

Blainville St-Jerome

Even though the massive transit project has certainly had its fair share of headaches — like changing infrastructure promoters — REM image renderings do an intriguing job of showing the massive scope behind the entire project.

From stations to infrastructure and rail cars, here is how the REM expects the network will look, once fully completed.