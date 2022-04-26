Spring fanatics, be aware: a 600,000 multicoloured U-Pick tulip field is coming to Old Montreal next month.

In May, Tulipe.ca’s third metro Montreal area garden is opening at the Old Port, offering flower fans an 88,000-sq-ft tulip oasis at $2 a pop.

Aside from picking the gorgeous flowers yourself, the Old Montreal location will be offering bouquets for sale.

Though a date hasn’t been finalized yet (it all depends on Mother Nature), Tulipe.ca says the weather will decide the field’s opening and closing dates. Tulipe.ca — which has locations in Boucherville and Laval, urges tulip pickers to pay close attention to the activity as “tulip season is extremely short.”

Traditionally, tulips bloom halfway through May, so a Mother’s Day (May 8) gift might be cutting it close.

Speaking of cutting it close, customers will only be able to pluck the stems of tulips to form their respective bouquets — not clip or cut. “To pick tulips, you simply have to hold the tulip by the stem as close to the ground as possible and pull,” advises the website.

Admission to the site costs $20, and each plucked tulip costs $2. So while the enchanting excursion can get a bit pricey, think of all the beautiful photos you can take while on-site.

The U-Pick tulip field will be located at the corner of Rue de la Commune and Rue du Quai King-Edward.