What's open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal
With winter now in the rear-view mirror, Montreal has hit the pinnacle of springtime. Perhaps no other weekend signifies the arrival of spring-like Victoria Day.
Celebrated as Journée des Patriotes in Quebec, Victoria Day is commemorated on Monday, May 24 and is a statutory holiday across Canada.
As you prepare to tack on another off-day to your weekend, you might want to plan ahead by knowing what will be open and closed across the island this long weekend.
You also might want to prepare for a rollercoaster of weather from Friday to Monday. The city is slated to get hit with a bit of everything: rain, sweltering heat, and frigid nighttime temperatures.
Also, keep in mind that public transit schedules may be slower on Monday as the STM will run on its regular weekend schedule.
To help you prepare for the long weekend, here’s what’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Montreal.
What’s closed
- All banks and post offices will be closed
- All federal and provincial government offices will be closed
- All municipal courts will be closed
- Some restaurants will be closed (we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure)
What’s open
- Most SAQ liquor stores will remain open (check the website for specific locations — hooray!)
- SQDCs will remain open
- Retail stores will remain open
- Most restaurants will remain open
- Some grocery stores will remain open
- Montreal’s public markets (Maisonneuve, Atwater, Jean-Talon) will remain open
- Some pharmacies will remain open, especially larger chains like Jean Coutu and Pharmaprix
- Select retail stores with street access will remain open
- Garbage pickup will continue as normal (but could vary per region)
- The STM will be running on a weekend schedule
- All parking meters and parking restrictions will remain in effect
- The Biodome, Montreal Botanical Garden, and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open
- Eco-centres will be open