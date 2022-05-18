What's open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

With winter now in the rear-view mirror, Montreal has hit the pinnacle of springtime. Perhaps no other weekend signifies the arrival of spring-like Victoria Day.

Celebrated as Journée des Patriotes in Quebec, Victoria Day is commemorated on Monday, May 24 and is a statutory holiday across Canada.

As you prepare to tack on another off-day to your weekend, you might want to plan ahead by knowing what will be open and closed across the island this long weekend.

You also might want to prepare for a rollercoaster of weather from Friday to Monday. The city is slated to get hit with a bit of everything: rain, sweltering heat, and frigid nighttime temperatures.

Also, keep in mind that public transit schedules may be slower on Monday as the STM will run on its regular weekend schedule.

To help you prepare for the long weekend, here’s what’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Montreal.

What’s closed

All banks and post offices will be closed

All federal and provincial government offices will be closed

All municipal courts will be closed



Some restaurants will be closed (we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure)

What’s open