Tulips are in full bloom around Montreal (PHOTOS)

Tulips are in full bloom atop Mont-Royal and throughout our gorgeous Botanical Gardens, offering the perfect blend of orange and yellow hues to really accentuate spring’s peak.
Over the past week, local photographers have been hiking the mountain and garden grounds to capture photos of the flowers. Thanks to Instagram, we were able to compile some of our favourites.
- You might also like:
- You can soon board a water taxi to get around Montreal
- 7 of the most beautiful bike paths to tackle in Montreal this month
- Mont-Royal: 8 facts about Montreal's namesake mountain
And, while we’ve had our fair share of rain over the past few days, more warm rays are coming our way. So, get out there and smell the
roses tulips.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram