May 19 2022, 6:48 pm
Tulips are in full bloom around Montreal (PHOTOS)
@findathere/Instagram

Tulips are in full bloom atop Mont-Royal and throughout our gorgeous Botanical Gardens, offering the perfect blend of orange and yellow hues to really accentuate spring’s peak.

Over the past week, local photographers have been hiking the mountain and garden grounds to capture photos of the flowers. Thanks to Instagram, we were able to compile some of our favourites.

And, while we’ve had our fair share of rain over the past few days, more warm rays are coming our way. So, get out there and smell the roses tulips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FanFan (@findathere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jean-Francois Conte (@jeffphoto79)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ernest McLeod (@placeinsun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cécile Neyra (@ccl_mtl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lasenoritadom (@lasenoritadom)

