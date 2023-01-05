12 great things to do in Montreal during January's first full weekend

Besides ditching the Christmas tree and packing all the decorations for the year, Montreal is bustling with awesome things to do to welcome in the first full weekend of 2023.

From skating and tubing to the Habs, concerts, and everything in between, here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal all weekend.

What: The largest public skating rink in Montreal is welcoming Santa Claus and his elves this weekend.

Set to the backdrop of the city skyline, the Old Port Skating Rink is traditionally known for its outstanding quality of ice, excellent facilities, and breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River.

It’s not hyperbolic to call it the place to go skating in Montreal.

Let’s be honest, there’s no better way to stick it to winter than bundling up and hitting the ice.

When: Rink open from now until March

Time: 10 am to 9 pm, Monday to Wednesday; 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday

Where: Bonsecours Basin

Price: $8.25, general admission (13 and older) | $5.65, kids (six to 12) | FREE, children (under six)

What: A tribute band will be bringing Daft Punk classics to life on stage with the use of an orchestra.

Fuse some funk, techno, disco, and synthpop featuring a full orchestra. Oh baby.

When: Friday, January 6

Time: 8 pm

Where: Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent

Price: Starts at $22, available online

Canadiens vs. Blues

What: When was the last time you checked out the Canadiens? The Habs are facing off against the struggling St. Louis Blues on Saturday and an always-packed Bell Centre.

When: Saturday, January 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starts at $89.54, available online

What: There’s no shortage of places to skate outdoors in Montreal. And if you don’t feel like spending money for a skate, the Esplanade Tranquille is free, illuminated, and gorgeous.

Check the Quarter des spectacles’ website for the full scheduled activities, but the rink is open from 9 am to 11 pm on weekends.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 11 pm, Thursday to Sunday

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: Free

What: Parc Ignace-Bourget in Ville-Émard is offering free tubing slopes all winter.

Rent a tube, zip down some frozen slopes, and have a time.

When: Weekends all winter

Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Parc Igance-Bourget

What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.

When: From now until March 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: FREE

What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.

It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.

When: Until February 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)

Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Price: $24

What: If the winter blues already have you longing for terrace season, one of Old Montreal’s most iconic restaurants has a solution:

Rooftop bubble tents.

Terrasse William Gray is warming up the winter big time with its brand-new winter pop-up dining experience. The eighth floor of the popular hotel offers guests a chance to enjoy a majestic dinner inside transparent heated frameless geodesic domes.

Soak up the Montreal skyline without sacrificing your body to frostbite.

Each heated dome is 108 sq ft and can accommodate groups of four to eight people.

Visit the Terrasse Wiliam Gray website to make a reservation.

When: All winter

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Terrasse William Gray

Price: $55 to $125 each

What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit, so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.

The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”

Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month, and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.