12 great things to do in Montreal during January's first full weekend
Besides ditching the Christmas tree and packing all the decorations for the year, Montreal is bustling with awesome things to do to welcome in the first full weekend of 2023.
From skating and tubing to the Habs, concerts, and everything in between, here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal all weekend.
Old Port Skating Rink
What: The largest public skating rink in Montreal is welcoming Santa Claus and his elves this weekend.
Set to the backdrop of the city skyline, the Old Port Skating Rink is traditionally known for its outstanding quality of ice, excellent facilities, and breathtaking views of the city and the Saint Lawrence River.
It’s not hyperbolic to call it the place to go skating in Montreal.
Let’s be honest, there’s no better way to stick it to winter than bundling up and hitting the ice.
When: Saturday, December 17 (Rink open from now until March)
Time: 10 am to 9 pm, Monday to Wednesday; 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Sunday
Where: Bonsecours Basin
Price: $8.25, general admission (13 and older) | $5.65, kids (six to 12) | FREE, children (under six)
An Orchestral Rendition of Daft Punk: Greatest Hits
What: A tribute band will be bringing Daft Punk classics to life on stage with the use of an orchestra.
Fuse some funk, techno, disco, and synthpop featuring a full orchestra. Oh baby.
When: Friday, January 6
Time: 8 pm
Where: Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent
Price: Starts at $22, available online
Canadiens vs. Blues
What: When was the last time you checked out the Canadiens? The Habs are facing off against the struggling St. Louis Blues on Saturday and an always-packed Bell Centre.
When: Saturday, January 7
Time: 7 pm
Where: Centre Bell
Price: Starts at $89.54, available online
Esplanade Tranquille
What: There’s no shortage of places to skate outdoors in Montreal. And if you don’t feel like spending money for a skate, the Esplanade Tranquille is free, illuminated, and gorgeous.
Check the Quarter des spectacles’ website for the full scheduled activities, but the rink is open from 9 am to 11 pm on weekends.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 11 pm, Thursday to Sunday
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: Free
Snow Tubing
What: Parc Ignace-Bourget in Ville-Émard is offering free tubing slopes all winter.
Rent a tube, zip down some frozen slopes, and have a time.
When: Weekends all winter
Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm
Where: Parc Igance-Bourget
Luminothérapie
What: The 13th edition of the interactive and luminous festival Luminothérapie has officially kicked off, offering all new interactions on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, a series of six colourful installations on Ste. Catherine, and original video projections.
When: From now until March 5, 2023
Time: 10 am to 11 pm
Where: Quartier des spectacles
Price: FREE
Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music
What: Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, which debuted at the Museum of Fine Arts of Montreal (MMFA) on October 15, is the first exhibition ever to focus on the role of music in Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s artistic practice.
It includes 100 of the legendary artist’s original works on display.
When: Until February 19, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays)
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Price: $24
Rooftop Bubble Tents – Terrasse William Gray
What: If the winter blues already have you longing for terrace season, one of Old Montreal’s most iconic restaurants has a solution:
Rooftop bubble tents.
Terrasse William Gray is warming up the winter big time with its brand-new winter pop-up dining experience. The eighth floor of the popular hotel offers guests a chance to enjoy a majestic dinner inside transparent heated frameless geodesic domes.
Soak up the Montreal skyline without sacrificing your body to frostbite.
Each heated dome is 108 sq ft and can accommodate groups of four to eight people.
Visit the Terrasse Wiliam Gray website to make a reservation.
When: All winter
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Terrasse William Gray
Price: $55 to $125 each
Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe
What: Montreal has been enjoying a mesmerizing free infinity room exhibit since the summer from renowned 93-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
It might be the city’s most sought-after exhibit, so tickets are tough to get a hold of. But if you’re lucky enough to snatch up a few, it’ll cost you zilch.
The exhibit, which is being hosted at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art until January, features seriously photogenic “infinity mirror rooms.”
Roughly 5,000 tickets are available every month, and we’ve got a few tricks to make sure you can nab ’em. Check it out right here.
When: From now until January 15, 2023
Time: Wednesday to Friday, noon to 7 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: PHI Foundation — 451 Saint-Jean Street
Price: FREE
VAN GOGH – Distorsion
What: Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?
The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS. Visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like Almond Blossoms, Starry Night, and many more.
Due to its popularity, it’s been extended into January.
When: From now until January 2023
Time: Noon to 9 pm
Where: OASIS immersion — 301 Saint-Antoine
Price: $24 to $32, available online
Joe Vu
What: As seen in Just For Laughs and a writer for the hit show Kim’s Convenience, Joe Vu left a lucrative career in advertising to pursue stand-up comedy and disappoint his parents.
He’ll land at the nest all weekend, including local comedians Lawrence Corber, Jacob Balshin, Michelle Forrester, Chris Venditto, and Vance Michel.
When: January 5 to 7
Time: Thursday at 8 pm, and Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and 10:30
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 to $17.50, available online
AURA
What: The timeless Notre Dame Basilica will host another wave of its breathtaking immersive light show, AURA, a sight you really don’t want to miss out on.
It’s seriously breathtaking.
When: January 6 and 7 & 9
Time: 6 to 9 pm (varies per day)
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica — 110 Notre-Dame Street Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online