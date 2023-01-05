True Lebanese taste: 5 Boustan menu items that simply never disappoint

You would be hard-pressed to find a Montrealer who doesn’t like Boustan. With over 40 locations sprinkled across the island, anyone who’s had a taste of the Lebanese-Canadian chain knows it’s the real deal.

It is simply the gold standard of local fast food.

With that said, Boustan’s vast menu has plenty to offer from healthy plates to decadent cheat-day snacks. While you can’t really go wrong with anything on its menu, here are five dishes that simply never disappoint.

5. Falafel platter

Boustan’s falafel platter is one of the most popular dishes, and for good reason.

The mix of falafel balls, hummus, garlic sauce, coleslaw, tabouleh, tomatoes, and white sauce makes for an excellent mashup of flavours that will satiate everyone from vegetarians to meat lovers.

4. Beef shawarma

While it’s a close call between Boustan’s meat choices, if you’re looking for something simple yet delicious, the classic beef shawarma is always a sure bet.

3. Chicken plate

Marinated chicken. rice, potatoes, coleslaw, and sauce. This perfectly balanced combination makes for a hearty and satisfying meal. In fact, the portion is often too big to finish by yourself.

2. Garlic potatoes

Boustan’s potatoes are truly something special. Golden brown and perfectly crispy, they are more satisfying than any fast-food fries — especially when paired with their heavenly garlic sauce.

1. The Creation

This not-so-secret menu item consists of a pita filled with mixed shawarma meats, veggies, and potatoes. It may sound like overkill, but once you try it, you’ll realize that it’s pure perfection.

And if you’re not afraid of a little heat, be sure to ask for the spicy version.