25 years later: A look back at Quebec's disastrous 1998 ice storm

Quebecers are used to harsh winter weather but one natural disaster was unbeatable: the 1998 ice storm.

On January 5, 1998, Quebec was hit with what became one of the largest natural disasters in Canadian history.

From January 5 to 9 of that year, parts of Quebec had accumulated 100 mm of freezing rain, which resulted in 600,000 people being forced to evacuate their homes while 1,393,000 citizens lost power.

From Kingston, Ontario, to Quebec’s Eastern Townships, some areas were covered with up to 10 cm of ice pellets and freezing rain. The five-day storm toppled hydro lines and resulted in the federal government ordering the largest-ever peacetime deployment of troops. Roughly 15,000 Canadian Forces personnel were called to Quebec in order to provide shelter and medical care, clear roads, and deliver supplies.

The ice storm ended up costing an estimated $5.4 billion in utility repairs, insurance claims, and productivity loss across Quebec.

The storm was a result of an unprecedented upper-level area of low pressure stalled out over the Great Lakes. The system caused the warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to travel up to the upper St. Lawrence Valley. The cold air being pushed into the St. Lawrence along with the warm stream from the Gulf of Mexico caused the two currents to collide, resulting in precipitation that fell as rain but froze as it hit the ground.

In Quebec alone, 30,000 utility poles fell, resulting in half of its population losing power, some for up to five weeks.

A total of 35 people died as a direct result of the ice storm. Fatalities were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning from generators that had been brought indoors, accidents, fires from indoor wood-burning stoves left unattended, and hypothermia.