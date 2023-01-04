Sleep at this wild cabin in Quebec surrounded by wolves all year (VIDEO)

It’s not often you get to brag about sleeping with a pack of wolves. But if you venture to Parc Omega in Quebec, you’ll be able to start.

The safari park — located just outside of Montebello (halfway between Montreal and Ottawa) — offers “wolf cabins” all year long.

The cozy wood cabins are part of the park’s 12-kilometre nature route which includes lakes, meadows, valleys, forests, rocky hills, and yes, wolf packs.

Each wolf cabin has full-length windows where free-roaming wolves often come to visit the exterior of the cottages.

A true form of nature, the log cabins have several angles and panoramic windows that overlook the wolves’ habitat. You really can’t get more candid views of the gorgeous canines.

The wolf cabins have fully equipped kitchens with dining tables, luxurious bathrooms, a living room area, a fireplace, and a bedroom with two single beds on the first floor. There is also a mezzanine loft with two queen-size beds and an equally gorgeous vantage point of the park.

“This experience will give you exclusive moments that cannot be found anywhere else in North America,” says the Parc Omega website.

Rooms start at $559 per night and access to the rest of the park is included in rental admission (including the bear boardwalk, which is exactly what it sounds like).

Due to the wolf cabin’s popularity, January and February are currently fully booked but dates for the spring are still available.

Happy wolfing!

