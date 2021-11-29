Events

22 things to do in Montreal this week: November 29 to December 5

DH Montreal Staff
|
Nov 29 2021, 10:04 pm
It’s always a fun week when you get to say goodbye to one month and hello to the other. As we prepare to bid au revoir to November, Montreal is bustling with a bunch of fun things to do.

From stand-up comedy to new restaurants, Christmas trees and markets, here’s what should be on your radar for things to do in the city this week.

Christmas tree shopping

 

Once December comes around, you might want to think about your tree setup, if you haven’t already.

If that’s the case, two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets are now selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam Firs ranging between $50 to $80, depending on size.

Both markets have also simultaneously launched Christmas Villages so you get two fun Christmasy events at one stop.

When: From now until December 25
Time: 8 am – 5 pm
Where: 138 Avenue Atwater & 7070 Henri Julien Avenue
Price: Varies

Illumi

 

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.

Check it out on foot or by car.

When: From now until January 3 (closed December 7, 14, & 15)
Time: 5 – 9 pm
Address: 2805 blvd Du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)

La Nuit Shanghai

A vibrant new 1920s-inspired cabaret supper club has opened in the South Shore, offering a mix of Chinese and French cuisine, along with burlesque dancers and singers.

It’s the roaring 20s again, old chap.

When: Wednesday – Sunday
Time: 5 pm – 1 am
Where: 9140 boulevard Leduc, Dix30

Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre

The struggling Montreal Canadiens host the Vancouver Canucks to start the week and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in the team’s first home games since firing Marc Bergevin.

When: November 29 & December 2
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Centre, 1909-avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montreal
Price: Varies per selection

Montreal Glow Party

When was the last time you let loose, had a few pops, and partied surrounded by glow sticks?

Jet Night Club is hosting a massive glow party on Saturday, just in case you want to ready yourself for New Year’s Eve.

When: Saturday, December 4
Time: 10 pm
Where: Jet Night Club, 2020 Rue Crescent
Price: $15 advanced, $20 at the door

Jess Salomon

As seen on The Tonight ShowJust For Laughs, and her own special on Crave, Jess Salomon handles dark, playful, and political topics with a light, hilarious touch.

She touched down in Montreal and will be headlining the Comedy Nest all weekend alongside local comedians as openers and emcees.

When: December 2, 3, and 4
Time: 8 pm on Thursday, 8 pm & 10:30 pm on Friday & Saturday
Where: Jet Night Club, 2020 Rue Crescent
Price: $12 for student, $15 general admission

Miracle Montreal

 

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

 

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5
Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm
Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier
Price: Varies, available online

Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online

Grand Marché de Noël

 

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission

New Exhibits at Phi Centre

 

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free

Alight at Night

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT
Price: $15, free for kids under 4

AURA

This week is your last chance to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.

Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.

It’s seriously breathtaking.

When: From now until November 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Jean-Talon Christmas market

 

Don’t want to wait until December 1 to get into the holiday spirit? No problem. Check out the Jean-Talon market’s Christmas display as of November 27. There’ll be plenty of seasonal delights that are sure to make you feel like a kid again.

When: November 27 to December 23
Where: 7070 Henri Julien Ave
Price: Vary depending on products

Making Revolution

Mor Charpentier/MAI

Making Revolution explores the forms of struggle and revolution in the Middle East and North Africa through breathtaking video art and installation. The exhibition — created by Farah Atoui and Viviane Saglier — revisits histories of uprisings through the production and circulation of images.

When: From now until December 11
Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Where: MAI Montréal, arts interculturels, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free

It’s Circus Time!

The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.

Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.

When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24

iSaute

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 9 pm, Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 11 pm, Friday and Saturday; 9 am – 8 pm, Sunday
Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland
Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

RECHARGER/Unwind – Oasis Immersion

 

Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis Immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.

RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience composed of 10 works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.

When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online

DodgeBow Archery

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game

Try escaping two things at once: an escape room and the workweek.

A/Maze includes four exciting themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

Do you have what it takes?

When: Every day
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

Biosphère

 

Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.

The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Open daily, but closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

Go Karting – K1 Speed Montreal

 

When: Open daily
Time: Friday, 11 am – 11 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 12 am; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm
Where: 2080 Rte Transcanadienne, Dorval
Price: $65, available online

