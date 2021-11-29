It’s the roaring ’20s.

The 1920s that is.

A new cabaret supper club, inspired by the roaring ’20s, has opened at the DIX30.

La Nuit Shanghai offers guests singers, burlesque dancers, and circus acts inside an immense 6,000 sq ft space in Brossard.

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, La Nuit Shanghai says the goal of the new supper club is to “bring the experience of a gala-like evening like those thrown at the Paramount Hotel in Shanghai during the 1920s, to Montrealers.”

Performances will be offered to guests every night, and the food is a Chinese and French-inspired fusion. “Part of the menu is devoted to authentic Chinese cuisine with specialties such as dim sum, wagyu beef, and Peking duck.

The colourful spot also has oysters, calamari, salmon, shrimp, lamb, along with cocktails and high-end champagne and cognac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Nuit Shanghai (@lanuitshanghaidix30)

La Nuit Shanghai has an in-house mixologist who serves specialty tea-based cocktails, some with a photo-friendly smoky effect.

You’ll pretty much feel like you’re in “The Great Gatsby.”

The space offers more than 140 seats and can be rented for private parties and corporate events.

Until you check this spot out yourself, here’s what La Nuit Shanghai looks like in good ol’ picture form.