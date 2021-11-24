Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Montreal (MAP)

There’s so much Christmas going on in Montreal; it’s sometimes tough to keep track.

Thankfully, our pals at Map Your Idea have collaborated with Daily Hive Montreal to help create an interactive map with all of the city’s Christmas lights displays, holiday events, and markets.

We’ve also added some events in Quebec and nearby Ontario for those adventurous light seekers, which can be seen by zooming out of the map.

As we continue to inch closer to the big day, we’ll continually add more Christmasy locations as spots light up before the holidays.

The map offers directions to different Christmas events and spots around the city and additional information on the “more info” tab.